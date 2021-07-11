HSSC Staff Nurse and MPHW Admit Card 2021 Soon @hssc.gov.in: Check Exam Date Here

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the written exam date for the post of Staff Nurse (Category 10 and Category 19) and MPHW (Female ) (Category 4 and Category 20) on the official website - hssc.gov.in. Admit Card Soon.

HSSC Staff Nurse Admit Card: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will soon release the admit card of written exam date for the post of Staff Nurse (Category 10 and Category 19) and MPHW (Female ) (Category 4 and Category 20) on the official website - hssc.gov.in.

HSSC Staff Nurse Exam Date Notice

HSSC Staff Nurse Exam and HSSC MPHW Exam will be conducted on:

Subject Date Time Staff Nurse 25 July 2021 (Sunday) from 10:30 A.M to 12:00 Noon

Reporting/Entry Time 08:30 A.M. MPHW (Female) 25 July 2021 (Sunday) from 03:00 P.M. to 04:30 P.M.

Reporting/Entry time 01:00 P.M.

HSSC Staff Nurse Exam Pattern:

The examination for the said post will comprise of 90 multiple choice question of 90 minutes duration and divided into two portions comprising:

Subject Questions Time General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English, Hindi, Concerned Subject (75% weightage) 90 90 minutes History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, Culture etc. Of Haryana (25% weightage).

Candidates who will qualify in the online exam shall be examined on the basis pf Socio-Economic Criteria and Experience. The Socio-Economic Criteria and Experience will be of 10 marks.

HSSC had invited applications for recruitment of 1584 Posts of Staff Nurse under category 10 and 565 post of MPHW under category 4 for Health Department, Haryana and 23 vacancies of MPHW under category 20 and 24 vacancies of Staff Nurse under Category 19 for Employees State Insurance Health Care Department, against advertisement number 15/2019.