HTET Admit Card 2022 (Today): Check How to Download

HTET Admit Card 2022: The Haryana School Education Board (HSEB) is releasing the admit cards today, 26 November 2022, for the students who are going to appear for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2022 on its official website www.bseh.org.in or haryanatet.in. According to the BSEH Chairman, the exam will be held on 03 November 2022 (Saturday) and 04 December 2022 (Sunday) in the state. This year approx 3,05,717 candidates will be attending the exam in 504 centres of which 2,18,033 are women, 87,678 are men and 06 are transgenders.
The candidates would be able to download Haryana Admit Card from the website of the commission. Also, the HTET Admit Card Link will be provided here. It is mandatory to carry a colour print out of the admit card. Other than this, they need to bring an original ID Photo Card. The candidates can check the other instructions in the PDF below.
Press Conference Regarding HTET Admit Card Live pic.twitter.com/Sgs7vNmzqz— BSEH Official (@edubseh) November 25, 2022
Meanwhile, the candidates can also check the steps to download HTET Admit Card ?
Step 1: Go to the website of HSEB i.e. bseh.org.in
Step 2: On the homepage, yolu will see the admit card link
Step 3: Provide the details
Step 4: Download HTET Call Letter
HTET Exam Date and Time
The exam will be held in three levels i.e. Level (PRT), Level 2 for TGT and Level 3 for PGT. There will be 42,888 women, 17,904 men and 02 transgender for Level 1, 1,07,040 women, 42,387 men and 03 transgender under Level 2 and 68,105 women, 27,387 men and 01 transgender will be appearing for the Level 3 Exam as per the following schedule
|Exam Type
|HTET Exam Date
|HTET Exam Time
|Level 3 PGT
|03 December 2022
|From 3 PM to 5:30 PM
|Level 2 TGT
|04 December 2022
|From 10 AM to 12:30 PM
|Level 1 PRT
|04 December 2022
|From 3 PM to 5:30 PM
All three exams will be of 150 marks and consist of 150 Multiple-choice questions. The minimum qualifying marks are 60%. However, for Scheduled Castes and Differently abled/Physically Challenged of Haryana Domicile are required to score 55 %.