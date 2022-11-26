HTET Admit Card 2022 (Today): Check How to Download

HTET Admit Card 2022: Haryana School Education Board (HSEB) is going to upload Haryan TET 2022 Admit Card on 26 November 2022. Check the Latest Updates Here.

HTET Admit Card 2022: The Haryana School Education Board (HSEB) is releasing the admit cards today, 26 November 2022, for the students who are going to appear for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2022 on its official website www.bseh.org.in or haryanatet.in. According to the BSEH Chairman, the exam will be held on 03 November 2022 (Saturday) and 04 December 2022 (Sunday) in the state. This year approx 3,05,717 candidates will be attending the exam in 504 centres of which 2,18,033 are women, 87,678 are men and 06 are transgenders.

The candidates would be able to download Haryana Admit Card from the website of the commission. Also, the HTET Admit Card Link will be provided here. It is mandatory to carry a colour print out of the admit card. Other than this, they need to bring an original ID Photo Card. The candidates can check the other instructions in the PDF below.

Meanwhile, the candidates can also check the steps to download HTET Admit Card ?

Step 1: Go to the website of HSEB i.e. bseh.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, yolu will see the admit card link

Step 3: Provide the details

Step 4: Download HTET Call Letter

HTET Exam Date and Time

The exam will be held in three levels i.e. Level (PRT), Level 2 for TGT and Level 3 for PGT. There will be 42,888 women, 17,904 men and 02 transgender for Level 1, 1,07,040 women, 42,387 men and 03 transgender under Level 2 and 68,105 women, 27,387 men and 01 transgender will be appearing for the Level 3 Exam as per the following schedule

Exam Type HTET Exam Date HTET Exam Time Level 3 PGT 03 December 2022 From 3 PM to 5:30 PM Level 2 TGT 04 December 2022 From 10 AM to 12:30 PM Level 1 PRT 04 December 2022 From 3 PM to 5:30 PM

All three exams will be of 150 marks and consist of 150 Multiple-choice questions. The minimum qualifying marks are 60%. However, for Scheduled Castes and Differently abled/Physically Challenged of Haryana Domicile are required to score 55 %.