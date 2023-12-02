HTET Answer Key 2023: Download Haryana TET Question Paper PDF and 2 Dec Answer sheet

HTET Answer Key 2023: The Board of School Education is set to release the answer key for the offline Teacher Eligibility Test conducted on 2 Dec for Level 3 from 3 PM to 5 PM. Candidates who participated in the exam will be able to download the answer key from the official website once it becomes available. This key will be instrumental for candidates to estimate their scores. The exam will be conducted from TGT and PRT on 03 December 2023.

Several institutes will publish unofficial answer keys to assist candidates. We will compile and update these unofficial keys here. It's crucial to note that these unofficial answers are not final, and candidates are urged to wait for the official answer sheet for accuracy.

Haryana TET 2023 Answer Key: Haryana TET Exam Answer Key Highlights Candidates who appeared in the HTET 2023 examination must download the Haryana TET Answer 2023 using the login credentials from the official portal of the Board of School Education, Haryana, https://htet2023.in/. Answer key will be released soon. You can see important information regarding HTET Answer Key 2023 here in the table below;

Name of Exam Body Board of School Education, Haryana Exam Name Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) HTET Exam date 2023 PRT and TGT- 3 December 2023 PGT- 2 December 2023 Mode of examination offline Exam Time TGT- 10 am to 12.30 pm PRT- 3 pm to 5.30 pm PGT- 3 pm to 5.30 pm official website https://bseh.org.in/ https://htet2023.in/ HTET is a mandatory examination for candidates seeking teaching posts in government schools of Haryana. The examination is conducted at three levels: Level 1 (Primary Teachers), Level 2 (Trained Graduate Teachers), and Level 3 (Post Graduate Teachers).

HTET Official Answer Key 2023

The official answer key is expected to be released in a PDF file, containing the correct answers to all exam questions. Candidates can use this key to calculate their estimated scores.

How to Download HTET Answer Key 2023

Visit to the official website of Board of School Education Haryana or BSEH.i.e.haryanatet.in. Click on the link 'Online Objections (if any) in Question Paper & Draft Answer Keys of HTET December-2023’ Click on HTET Answer Key link for Level 1 or Level 2 or Level 3 Download HTET 2023 Answer Key and save it for future reference.

HTET Answer Key Objection Details:

Candidates will have the opportunity to raise objections to the provisional answer key. Objections can be submitted online through the htet website and must be filed on or before the specified deadline.

HTET Result is anticipated to be announced on the official website. The result is expected to be released in January 2023.