IAF AFCAT 2 Final Result 2021 (Declared) at afcat.cdac.in; Download IAF AFCAT 2 Result PDF Link Here

IAF AFCAT 2 Final Result 2021 has been released Indian Air Force on afcat.cdac.in.Candidates can download AFCAT Final Selection PDF and check the steps to download from here.

IAF AFCAT 2 Final Result 2021: Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the final result of the Air Force Common Aptitude Test (AFCAT). Candidates who are finally selected under this recruitment are required to join AFA for training for various courses commencing 11 July 22. The date and time for AFA will be informed through admit cards. IAF AFCAT Fina Result Link is provided in this article below:

IAF AFCAT 2 Final Result 2021 Download Link

The allotment has been made taking into consideration Vacancies in each branch, Eligibility, Order of Merit, Medical Fitness and choices given by the candidates.

Candidates can get their admit card to their address / Scanned copy through Mail. Instruction Booklet with formats of various forms is available for download at the Air Force career website.

Candidates who are in possession of ‘signed Joining Instructions’ are to report at the Reception Cell located on Platform No.10 of Secunderabad Railway Station / Airport between 09:00 AM to 06:00 PM between 09-10 Jul 22 and should be in possession of negative RT PCR report for the test conducted within 72 hours prior to reporting. Late Reporting by candidates will NOT (R) NOT be accepted under any circumstances.

The candidates are to inform their arrival plans on mobile no. 9550216397 at AFA. Other details and documents to be carried are as per JI Booklet available on this website (Issued with the main merit list).

How to Download IAF AFCAT 2 Final Result 2021 ?