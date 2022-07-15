IAF Agniveer Admit Card 2022 Update: Check Your Exam Date and Exam City @agnipathvayu.cdac.in

IAF Agniveer Admit Card 2022: Candidates can check their Exam Date and Exam City on the official website - agnipathvayu.cdac.in. Admit Cards will be released soon.

IAF Agniveer Admit Card 2022: Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the city of the exam, details of allocated 'Exam Date and name of Exam City' on its website i.e.agnipathvayu.cdac.in order to ease the candidate’s travel to the city of the exam. Candidates who have applied for IAF Agniveer Recruitment 2022 can check their IAF Agniveer Exam Date and City by login into the official website. However, IAF Agniveer Exam Date Link is provided below:

What is IAF Agniveer Admit Card Date 2022 ?

Candidates can download IAF Agniveer Admit Card by login into their account only 24 to 48 hrs prior to the date of the exam. This means IAF Agniveer Admit Card Link will be available a day or two before the exam.

IAF Agniveer Exam 2022

The online test will be of objective type and questions will be bilingual (English & Hindi) except for English paper.

Online test for candidates opting for both Science subjects and other than Science subjects shall be conducted in one sitting, on the same system. Details of the test are as follows: -

Science Subjects - The total duration of the online test shall be 60 minutes and shall comprise of English, Physics and Mathematics as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus. Other Than Science Subjects. -Total duration of the online test shall be 45 minutes and shall comprise of English as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus and Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA). Science Subjects & Other Than Science Subjects - Total duration of the online test shall be 85 minutes and shall comprise of English, Physics and Mathematics as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus and Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA). Candidates should bring one blue/black pen and original AADHAR card along with them for Phase - I testing. 1 mark will be given for every correct answer. 0.25 marks shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

How to Download IAF Agniveer Exam 2022 ?

Visit the official website of IAF - agnipathvayu.cdac.in Click on the exam date and city link flashing on the homepoage Now login into your account Check Indian Air Force Agniveer Exam Date

How to Check IAF Agniveer Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of IAF - agnipathvayu.cdac.in Click on the admit card link given on the homepage It will redirect to a new page where you are required to provide your 'Email ID and Password' Download Indian Air Force Agniveer Admit Card

Indian Air Force (IAF) has recivied a total of 7,49,899 applications via online mode for recruitment of Agniveers on its official website from 24 June to 05 July 2022.