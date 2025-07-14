IAF Group Y Medical Assistant Airmen 02/2025: The Indian Air Force has released the official notification for IAF Airmen Group Y Medical Assistant Recruitment 2025 on its official website. Candidates having requisite educational qualification can apply online as Airmen in the Group 'Y' Medical Assistant trade at airmenselection.cdac.in. The online application process is underway and candidates can apply on or before July 31, 2025. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in the written exam which is scheduled from September 25, 2025 onwards. Candidates will get during training, a stipend of Rs. 14,600/- per month shall be paid. On completion of training the starting gross oluments at the minimum of scale of pay including Military Service Pay (MSP) is Rs. 26,900/- per month. In addition, dearness allowances (as applicable) which, in subsequent years, may rise as per the career progression of the individual.

IAF Airmen Group Y Medical Assistant Recruitment 20245 Overview Check all the important details regarding the IAF Airmen Group Y recruitment in the table below. IAF Medical Assistant Recruitment 2025 Overview Organization Indian Air Force Post Name Airmen Group Y-Medical Assistant Eligibility 12th Pass Last Date July 31, 2025 Selection process Document verification, physical fitness test, written exam, adaptability test-II, and medical exam Official website airmenselection.cdac.in IAF Airmen Group Y Medical Assistant Eligibility Candidates must fulfil one of the following criteria, in addition to the age limit requirement: Medical Assistant trade (For candidates with 10+2): Candidate should have passed 10+2 / Intermediate / Equivalent Examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English from Education Boards recognised by Central, State and UT with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate and with 50% marks in English.

OR

Candidates should have passed two years’ Vocational Course with non-vocational subjects i.e. Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English from Education Boards recognised by Central, State and UT with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.

Medical Assistant trade (For candidates with Diploma / B.Sc in Pharmacy):

Candidate with Diploma / B.Sc in Pharmacy. Candidates should have passed Intermediate/ 10+2/ Equivalent Examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English. In addition, Diploma / B.Sc in Pharmacy with minimum 50% marks in aggregate with valid registration from State Pharmacy Council or Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) at the time of enrolment will be mandatory requirement. Check the detailed notification for complete information for eligibility and educational qualification. Indian Air Force Airmen Group Y Selection Process 2025 In order to get selected for the Medical Assistant post, candidates need to clear all the stages of the selection process. They must clear the following stages to proceed to the next stage.