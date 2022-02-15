IARI ICAR Admit Card 2022 (Out): Download Technician T1 Hall Ticket Here

ICAR IARI Admit Card 2022: The Indian Agricultural Research Institute released the admit card of Technician post on its official website @iari.res.in. Check how to download ICAR IARI Technician Admit Card 2022 steps and direct link details below here.

IARI ICAR Technician Admit Card 2022: ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) has uploaded the awaited admit card of online exam for the post of Technician Grade 1 at its official website iari.res.in, on 15 February 2022, as per reports. ICAR Technician Exam is scheduled to be on 28 February and on 02, 04 and 05 March 2022 across the country. Those who have applied for ICAR Technician Recruitment 2022 and are participating in the exam can download ICAR Admit Card from the official website. Also, IARI ICAR Technician Admit Card Link is given below:

How to Download IARI ICAR Technician Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of ICAR IARI - iari.res.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Enter your details such as 'User ID' and 'Password'

Step 4: Download ICAR T1 Admit Card

IARI ICAR Technician Exam Pattern

We have provided the subject-wise total number of questions and marks in the table below. The question paper will be bilingual i.e. in English and Hindi.

Subject No of Questions and Marks Time Negative Marking GK 25/25 1 hour and 30 minutes 0.25 marks and 1/4 marks Maths 25/25 Science 25/25 Social Studies 25/25 Total 100 Questions of 100 Marks

ICAR Technician Answer Key 2022

The answer for the exam is expected in the first or second week ofMarch 2022. Candidates can view their individual answers/online responses (Chosen answer Option and Masteranswer key) by logging into the online portal with their

registered credentials.

ICAR Technician Result and Final Answer Key 2022

The Objections received will be re-examined by the subject expert(s) for its finalization. On the basis of objections, the result shall be prepared and uploaded at the official website.

There will be no interviews for qualified candidates. The selected candidates will undergo one-year on-the-job training, which will be provided by the respective Institutes to the selected candidates. After successful completion of

the one-year training, a certificate to this effect will be provided by the Director of the concerned Institute.

ICAR had published the notification for 641 Technicians in the month of December 2021. Online applications were invited from 18 December 2021 to 20 January 2022.

Last Date of Online Application - 10 January 2022