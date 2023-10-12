IB SA MTS Previous Year Question Paper, PDF Download

IB SA MTS Previous Year Question Paper: The candidates must solve the IB SA MTS previous year's question paper to understand the pattern of the exam and the difficulty level of the exam.The candidates can download IB SA MTS previous year question papers pdf here. Also, check out the Exam pattern and other details here.

IB SA MTS Previous Year Question Papers

The IB SA MTS 2023 exam will be organized by MHA to fill the vacancies in the intelligence bureau. All aspiring candidates of the IB SA MTS 2023 exam must solve the IB SA MTS previous year's question papers to acquaint themselves with the exam pattern and question types. Solving IB SA MTS previous year question papers will help them to know their strong and weak areas. Also, this practice makes them acquainted with key topics essential for the IB SA MTS exam.

IB SA MTS Question Paper Pattern

Prospective candidates of IB SA MTS 2023 exam should familiarize themselves with the IB SA MTS question paper format. The IB SA MTS question paper comprises 100 questions covering General Awareness, Quantitative aptitude, Numerical/analytical/Logical ability& reasoning, English language topics. The candidates will have a total of 1 hour for the exam. IB SA MTS exam includes multiple-choice questions. Refer to the table below for details on the IB SA MTS exam pattern.

IB SA MTS 2023 Pattern Sections General Awareness

Quantitative Aptitude

Numerical/Analytical/Logical Ability & Reasoning

English Language Total Number of Questions 100 Time Allotted 1 hour Maximum Marks 100 Mode of Exam Online Type of Questions Multiple choice Questions(MCQs) Negative Marking 1/4 will be deducted for each wrong answer

IB SA and MTS Previous Year Question Paper PDF

The Intelligence Bureau released the IB notification 2023 for the Security Assistant and MTS on its official website. All the interested candidates should start their preparation and solve IB SA MTS previous year's question papers. Solving IB SA MTS previous year question papers is very beneficial for candidates as it helps them to understand the exam pattern, boost their confidence, and improve overall preparation. By solving IB SA MTS previous year question papers, candidates can find out their strengths, and weaknesses, and gain insights into crucial topics as well. Below, you can find IB SA MTS previous year question papers.

IB SA & MTS Previous Year Question Paper PDF IB SA MTS Question Paper 2017 Download PDF IB SA MTS Question Paper 2018 Download PDF

Why to solve IB SA & MTS Previous Year Question Paper PDF?

