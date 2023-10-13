IB SA MTS Syllabus 2023: Check Section-wise Syllabus, Download PDF

IB SA MTS Syllabus 2023 : Check out the section-wise IB SA MTS Syllabus 2023 along with the preparation tips, exam pattern, and recommended books for preparing for IB SA MTS exam 2023.

IB SA MTS Syllabus 2023: The candidates who are planning to sit in IB SA MTS exam 2023 exam must check the syllabus of IB SA MTS exam thoroughly. This will help them to make a study plan that covers all the topics given in the IB SA MTS syllabus. In this article, we will discuss the section-wise syllabus, and exam pattern along with the preparation tips, and recommended books.

Section-wise IB SA MTS Syllabus 2023

The IB SA MTS 2023 exam consists of three sections i.e., General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Numerical/Analytical/Logical Ability & Reasoning, English Language subjects. The detailed section-wise syllabus of IB SA MTS 2023 exam is as follows.

General Awareness

This section is to check the knowledge of current events, everyday science, history, and geography, etc. The following list shows a breakdown of the subjects/topics that are majorly covered in this paper.

History

Geography

Economics

Indian Polity

General Science

Environment Science

Current Affairs

National & International Organisations

Art & Culture, Dance, Heritage, Religion

Defence and Wars

Eminent Personalities

Sports and Championships

Entertainment, Books and Authors, Awards

Quantitative Aptitude

The Quantitative Aptitude syllabus for the IB SA MTS exam includes topics mainly up to class 10. The purpose of this paper is to check the conceptual understanding of the mathematical concepts of the candidates. The list of topics that are usually covered in the Quantitative Aptitude syllabus is given below

Arithmetic

Number System

Time and Work

Percentages

Applications to Simple and Compound Interest

Profit and Loss

Ratio and Proportion

Variation

H.C.F. and L.C.M.

Logarithms

Algebra

Polynomials

Quadratic equations

Linear equation/inequations in two variables

Sets

Laws of Indices

Geometry

Lines and Angles

Congruency of Triangles

Similar Triangles

Properties of Parallelogram, Rectangle, Square, and Circle

Mensuration

Areas of Plane Figure

Surface Area and Volume of Cube, Cuboid, Cone, Cylinder, and Spheres

Statistics

Collection and Tabulation of Data

Frequency Polygons

Histograms, Bar Charts, Pie Charts

Measures of Central Tendency

Logical Ability & Reasoning

The purpose of this paper is to check the logical and reasoning ability of the candidate. The following topics are covered in this section:

Seating Arrangement

Blood Relations

Puzzles

Data Arrangement

Syllogisms

Direction Sense

Coding Decoding

Number Series

Analogy

Odd One Out

Clocks and Calendars

Venn Diagram

Non Verbal Reasoning

English Language

English section is designed to check the candidate's understanding of English and the use of words. Questions based on grammar rules, vocabulary, and reading comprehension are asked in this section. The list of topics that are usually covered in the English syllabus is given below

Sentence Arrangement

Idioms and Phrases

Antonyms

Synonyms

Cloze Test

One-word Substitution

Detect Error in Sentence

Completion of Sentence

Reading Comprehension

Weightage of IB SA MTS Syllabus

Prospective candidates of IB SA MTS 2023 exam should familiarize themselves with the IB SA MTS question paper format. The IB SA MTS question paper comprises 100 questions covering General Awareness, Quantitative aptitude, Numerical/analytical/Logical ability& reasoning, English language topics. The candidates will have a total of 1 hour for the exam. IB SA MTS exam includes multiple-choice questions. Refer to the table below for details on the IB SA MTS exam pattern.

IB SA MTS 2023 Pattern Sections General Awareness

Quantitative Aptitude

Numerical/Analytical/Logical Ability & Reasoning

English Language Total Number of Questions 100 Time Allotted 1 hour Maximum Marks 100 Mode of Exam Online Type of Questions Multiple choice Questions(MCQs) Negative Marking 1/4 will be deducted for each wrong answer

How to Prepare the IB SA MTS Syllabus?

To excel in IB SA MTS 2023 exam, the candidates need to follow a well-planned approach. Here, we list down some tips for IB SA MTS exam preparation.

Understand the Syllabus : The candidates must thoroughly understand the entire syllabus. Note down the important topics, giving priority to those that require more attention. Create a study plan according to these priorities.

Create a Study Schedule : Once you go through the syllabus, make a study plan that covers all the topics given in the syllabus. Allocate the time to each subject/topic as per your requirement.

Focus on Fundamental Understanding: Instead of just memorizing things, the candidates should focus on understanding the core principles of each topic.

Create Revision Notes: Develop a habit of writing down the important formulas, concepts, and important points for quick last-minute review.

Practice Previous Year Papers: Solving previous years' papers always helps the candidates to understand the exam pattern and question types asked in the exam. This will give an idea about crucial topics and also help in identifying the areas that require improvement.

Best Books to Prepare for the SA MTS Syllabus

Choosing the right study materials is extremely important for success in the IB SA MTS exam. Below is a list of highly recommended books for the IB SA MTS Syllabus.