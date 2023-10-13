IB SA MTS Syllabus 2023: Check Section-wise Syllabus, Download PDF

IB SA MTS Syllabus 2023: The candidates who are planning to sit in IB SA MTS exam 2023 exam must check the syllabus of IB SA MTS exam thoroughly. This will help them to make a study plan that covers all the topics given in the IB SA MTS syllabus. In this article, we will discuss the section-wise syllabus, and exam pattern along with the preparation tips, and recommended books.
Section-wise IB SA MTS Syllabus 2023
The IB SA MTS 2023 exam consists of three sections i.e., General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Numerical/Analytical/Logical Ability & Reasoning, English Language subjects. The detailed section-wise syllabus of IB SA MTS 2023 exam is as follows.
General Awareness
This section is to check the knowledge of current events, everyday science, history, and geography, etc. The following list shows a breakdown of the subjects/topics that are majorly covered in this paper.
- History
- Geography
- Economics
- Indian Polity
- General Science
- Environment Science
- Current Affairs
- National & International Organisations
- Art & Culture, Dance, Heritage, Religion
- Defence and Wars
- Eminent Personalities
- Sports and Championships
- Entertainment, Books and Authors, Awards
Quantitative Aptitude
The Quantitative Aptitude syllabus for the IB SA MTS exam includes topics mainly up to class 10. The purpose of this paper is to check the conceptual understanding of the mathematical concepts of the candidates. The list of topics that are usually covered in the Quantitative Aptitude syllabus is given below
Arithmetic
- Number System
- Time and Work
- Percentages
- Applications to Simple and Compound Interest
- Profit and Loss
- Ratio and Proportion
- Variation
- H.C.F. and L.C.M.
- Logarithms
Algebra
- Polynomials
- Quadratic equations
- Linear equation/inequations in two variables
- Sets
- Laws of Indices
Geometry
- Lines and Angles
- Congruency of Triangles
- Similar Triangles
- Properties of Parallelogram, Rectangle, Square, and Circle
Mensuration
- Areas of Plane Figure
- Surface Area and Volume of Cube, Cuboid, Cone, Cylinder, and Spheres
Statistics
- Collection and Tabulation of Data
- Frequency Polygons
- Histograms, Bar Charts, Pie Charts
- Measures of Central Tendency
Logical Ability & Reasoning
The purpose of this paper is to check the logical and reasoning ability of the candidate. The following topics are covered in this section:
- Seating Arrangement
- Blood Relations
- Puzzles
- Data Arrangement
- Syllogisms
- Direction Sense
- Coding Decoding
- Number Series
- Analogy
- Odd One Out
- Clocks and Calendars
- Venn Diagram
- Non Verbal Reasoning
English Language
English section is designed to check the candidate's understanding of English and the use of words. Questions based on grammar rules, vocabulary, and reading comprehension are asked in this section. The list of topics that are usually covered in the English syllabus is given below
- Sentence Arrangement
- Idioms and Phrases
- Antonyms
- Synonyms
- Cloze Test
- One-word Substitution
- Detect Error in Sentence
- Completion of Sentence
- Reading Comprehension
Weightage of IB SA MTS Syllabus
Prospective candidates of IB SA MTS 2023 exam should familiarize themselves with the IB SA MTS question paper format. The IB SA MTS question paper comprises 100 questions covering General Awareness, Quantitative aptitude, Numerical/analytical/Logical ability& reasoning, English language topics. The candidates will have a total of 1 hour for the exam. IB SA MTS exam includes multiple-choice questions. Refer to the table below for details on the IB SA MTS exam pattern.
|
IB SA MTS 2023 Pattern
|
Sections
|
|
Total Number of Questions
|
100
|
Time Allotted
|
1 hour
|
Maximum Marks
|
100
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online
|
Type of Questions
|
Multiple choice Questions(MCQs)
|
Negative Marking
|
1/4 will be deducted for each wrong answer
How to Prepare the IB SA MTS Syllabus?
To excel in IB SA MTS 2023 exam, the candidates need to follow a well-planned approach. Here, we list down some tips for IB SA MTS exam preparation.
- Understand the Syllabus: The candidates must thoroughly understand the entire syllabus. Note down the important topics, giving priority to those that require more attention. Create a study plan according to these priorities.
- Create a Study Schedule: Once you go through the syllabus, make a study plan that covers all the topics given in the syllabus. Allocate the time to each subject/topic as per your requirement.
- Focus on Fundamental Understanding: Instead of just memorizing things, the candidates should focus on understanding the core principles of each topic.
- Create Revision Notes: Develop a habit of writing down the important formulas, concepts, and important points for quick last-minute review.
- Practice Previous Year Papers: Solving previous years' papers always helps the candidates to understand the exam pattern and question types asked in the exam. This will give an idea about crucial topics and also help in identifying the areas that require improvement.
Best Books to Prepare for the SA MTS Syllabus
Choosing the right study materials is extremely important for success in the IB SA MTS exam. Below is a list of highly recommended books for the IB SA MTS Syllabus.
- Guide for Intelligence Bureau Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/ Executive (Tier-I) by Disha Publication
- IB Intelligence Bureau Security Assistant and Executive (Group C) Exam Book by V.V.K. Subburaj
- IB Personal Assistant Junior Intelligence Officer Security Assistant by Ramesh Publishing House