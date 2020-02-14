IB Security Assistant Final Result 2020 Declared @recruitmentonline.in/mha13, Check Roll Number



IB Security Assistant Final Result 2020: Ministry of Home Affairs has released the IB Security Assistant Exam Result 2020 on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the IB Security Assistant selection Process can check their Final Result on the official website- recruitmentonline.in/mha13.

Selection of the candidates has been done on the basis of their performance in the Combined Competitive Exams for the Security Assistant posts. It is noted that the Tier-I exam held on February 17, 2019 which was objective type exam. The Tier-II exam which was subjective type was held on September 29, 2019.

Finally the Tier-III exam/interviews were conducted in December 2019 for IB Security Assistant posts. The interview round was consists of 50 Marks.

Direct Link for IB Security Assistant Final Result 2020

It is to be noted that Intelligence Bureau had invited applications for the recruitment to 1054 posts of Security Assistant (Executive) in the Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, and Government of India. Candidates had applied for the Intelligence Bureau 1054 Security Assistant/Executive Posts in November 2018.

You can check your IB Security Assistant Final Result 2020 from the official website. You can check the result also from the direct link given below.

Also Read

APPSC Group 1 Revised Mains Exam Schedule 2019 Announced

How to Download: IB Security Assistant Final Result 2020

Visit the official website i.e. http://recruitmentonline.in/mha13/

Visit on the Note section available on the Home Page.

Click on the link-Click here to view Final Result available on the home page.

You can get the PDF of the Result of IB Security Assistant Result 2020.

Take Print Out of your result and save a copy for future reference.

You May Also Read

Air India Recruitment 2020: Apply for Flight Dispatcher Posts in AASL

TNPSC Group 1 Notification 2020 Released @tnpsc.gov.in

RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2019; Notification Released for 4207 Posts

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Ministry of Home Affairs for latest updates regarding the Security Assistant posts. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.