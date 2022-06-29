IBPS Clerk 2022 Recruitment Notification: Online Registration to Start on in July, Check Prelims Exam Date

IBPS Clerk 2022 Notification will be soon released on ibps.in. Candidates can check important dates, eligibility, selection process and updates here.

IBPS Clerk 2022 Notification: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) is all set to release the notification and online application process for the engagement of the Clerk. IBPS Clerk Application Form is expected to be released on 01 July 2022 through "Common Recruitment Process" (CRP Clerk XII) on Bank’s website i.e. ibps.in. Those who apply for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2022 will be called for IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2022. As per IBPS Calendar 2022, the prelims exam will be conducted on 28 August, 03 September and 04 September 2022.

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam will be conducted for the qualified candidates in the prelims exam on 08 October 2022.

In 2021, the bank has filled up 7855 vacancies in 11 government banks of India such as Bank of India, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, and Bank of Maharashtra.

IBPS Clerk 2022 Important Dates

IBPS Clerk 2022 Notification Date Soon IBPS Clerk 2022 Online Application Starting Date July 2022 IBPS Clerk 2022 Online Application Last Date July 2022 IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam date 28 August, 03 September and 04 September 202 IBPS Clerk Prelims Result date September 2022 IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Date 08 October 2022 IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Date September 2022 IBPS Clerk 2022 Provisional Allotment April 2023

IBPS Clerk 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

He/She must possess a valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he / she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

One should know how to operate and work on computer systems i.e. one should have Certificate/Diploma/Degree in computer operations/Language/ should have studied Computer / Information Technology as one of the subjects in the High School/College/Institute.

IBPS Clerk 2022 Age Limit:

20 to 28 years

IBPS Clerk 2022 Selection Process

Applicants will be called for 2 rounds:

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2022

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2022

IBPS Clerk 2022 Exam Pattern

Total Number of Questions - 100

Total Marks - 100

Subjects:

English Language - 30 questions of 30 Marks

Numerical Ability - 30 questions of 30 Marks

Reasoning Ability - 35 questions of 30 Marks

Negative Marking - 0.25 Marks

Time - 20 minutes for each subject.

IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2022

The bank will release the admit card of online exam for both prelims and mains exam on ibps.in. Candidates will be required to use their Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth.

IBPS Clerk Result 2022

The result will also be announced on the official website only within a month after the conduct of Prelims and Mains Exam.

How to Apply for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates can apply online on the official website on ibps.in/