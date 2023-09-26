IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2023 Out at ibps.in: Check Call Letter Link Here

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on 26 September 2023. The admit card is scheduled to be held on 07 October 2023. Candidates can check the direct download for IBPS Clerk Mains Call Letter and other details in this article.

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) uploaded the admit card of the mains exam for the post of Clerk. Candidates who qualified in the prelims exam can download the mains admit card. The IBPS Mains examination for the clerk posts is scheduled to be held on 07 October 2023. The direct link to download is provided here for the candidate in this article. The candidates can check all the details related to the exam such as exam centre, exam date, time, centre on their call letter.

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card Download Link

The admit card is released on 26 September 2023 on the official website i.e. ibps.in. Students are required to enter their registration details in order to download the admit card.

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card Check Download Link

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card Overview 2023

The admit card has been released for a total of 4545 vacancies for Clerical Cadre Posts. The candidates can check the details in the table below:

Conducting Body The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Name of the Post Clerical Cadre Vacancies 4545 IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2023 26 September 2023 IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Date 2023 07 October 2023 Selection process Prelims Mains Official Website www.ibps.in

How to Download IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2023

The candidates can check the steps to download the call letter from the official website through the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the website of the IBPS - ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link available on the homepage 'Online Main Exam Call Letter for CRP-Clerks-XIII'

Step 3: Login using the registration details such as registration number and password

Step 4: Download IBPS Mains Admit Card

Candidates are advised to download and print their admit cards as soon as possible and carry them to the exam hall on the day of the exam.