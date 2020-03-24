IBPS Clerk Result, IBPS PO Result and IBPS SO Result 2020 Postponed Due to Corona Virus Outbreak, Check Official Update @ibps.in

IBPS Clerk Result, IBPS PO Result and IBPS SO Result 2020 : The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has postponed the declaration of results of Provisional Allotment under Reserve Lists for the post of Probationary Officer/Management Trainee, Clerk and Specialist Officer due to Corona Virus (COVID-19) Outbreak in the country. A total of 511 coronavirus cases are confirmed in India with 10 death records till now.

As per the official notice issued by IBPS “Due to the unforeseen circumstances, i.e., COVID-19 Pandemic, the declaration of results of Provisional Allotment under Reserve Lists of CRP –PO/MT -VIII,

CRP- CLERKS- VIII and CRP –Specialist Officers- VIII shall be postponed until further orders. The notifications dated 01.04.2019 with respect to expiration of Reserve List on 31.03.2020 for all the above mentioned common recruitment processes shall be accordingly modified and the validity date shall be informed in due course”

The candidates are qualified both in the IBPS Online Main Examination and IBPS Interview will be called for provisional allotment to one of the Participating Organisations, based on merit-cum-preference.

Candidates can keep a track on official website of IBPS www.ibps.in for latest updates regarding the IBPS exams