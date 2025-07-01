IBPS Hindi Officer Recruitment 2025 Notification Released at ibps.in, Check No of Vacancies and Important Dates Here

IBPS Hindi Officer Recruitment 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the Notification PDF for the recruitment of Hindi Officer (Grade E) on a regular basis. The online application procedure for IBPS Hindi Officer Recruitment 2025 started on July 1, 2025 and the last date to apply online is July 15, 2025.
The candidates interested in applying for IBPS Hindi Officer Recruitment 2025 must have completed Master’s degree from a recognised university in Hindi with English as a major or elective subject at Graduation and the age of the candidate must be between 23 and 30 years.
IBPS Hindi Officer Recruitment 2025: Overview
IBPS is recruiting eligible candidates for the position of Hindi Officers on a regular basis at its Mumbai headquarters. The candidates are expected to have one year experience of translation work from English to Hindi and vice versa of various reports/Documents/Letters in a bank/financial institution. Check the table below for IBPS Hindi Officer Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Organization
|
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
|
Post Name
|
Hindi Officer (Grade E)
|
Employment Type
|
Regular Basis
|
Total Vacancies
|
To be notified
|
Selection Process
|
Online Exam
Skill Test
Item Writing Exercise
Group Exercises
Interview
|
Job Location
|
IBPS, Mumbai
|
Official Website
IBPS Hindi Officer Recruitment 2025 PDF Download
IBPS has released the official notiification pdf for the recruitment of eligible Hindi Officers. Interested candidates read the official notice which contains the details of educational qualification, desired experience, application fees, selection process, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the IBPS Hindi Officer Notification 2025.
|
IBPS Hindi Officer Recruitment 2025
IBPS Hindi Officer Recruitment 2025 Important Dates
The IBPS Hindi Officer Recruitment 2025 has been released on the official website, ibps.in, on July 1, 2025. The online application procedure also started on July 1, 2025. Check the table below for IBPS Hindi Officer Important Dates
|
Event
|
Important Date
|
Notification Release Date
|
July 1, 2025
|
Online Application Start Date
|
July 1, 2025
|
Last Date to Apply Online
|
July 15, 2025
|
Exam & Interview (Tentative)
|
July/August 2025
Eligibility Criteria for IBPS Hindi Officer Recruitment
The candidates interested in applying must have completed the Master’s degree from a recognised university in Hindi with English as a major or elective subject at Graduation. Check the table below for detailed eligibility criteria.
|
Educational Qualifications
|
Minimum Post-Qualification Work Experience
|
Master’s degree from a recognised university in Hindi with English as a major or elective subject at Graduation.
OR
Master’s degree from a recognised university in English with Hindi as a major or elective subject at Graduation.
OR
Master’s degree from a recognised university in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi as a major or elective subject and English as the medium of examination at degree level.
OR
Master’s degree from a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with English as a major or elective subject and Hindi as the medium of examination at degree level.
|
One year of experience in translation work from English to Hindi and vice versa of various reports/documents/letters in a bank/financial institution is Desirable.
Competency in operating a computer is a must. Candidate will be required to type/create the translated text documents on his/her own in MS Word & Excel in Hindi & English.
Exposure/experience related to the development of AI based tools for translation would be an added qualification.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation