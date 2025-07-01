IBPS Hindi Officer Recruitment 2025 Notification Released at ibps.in, Check No of Vacancies and Important Dates Here

IBPS Hindi Officer Recruitment 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the Notification PDF for the recruitment of Hindi Officer (Grade E) on a regular basis. The online application procedure for IBPS Hindi Officer Recruitment 2025 started on July 1, 2025 and the last date to apply online is July 15, 2025.

The candidates interested in applying for IBPS Hindi Officer Recruitment 2025 must have completed Master’s degree from a recognised university in Hindi with English as a major or elective subject at Graduation and the age of the candidate must be between 23 and 30 years.

IBPS Hindi Officer Recruitment 2025: Overview

IBPS is recruiting eligible candidates for the position of Hindi Officers on a regular basis at its Mumbai headquarters. The candidates are expected to have one year experience of translation work from English to Hindi and vice versa of various reports/Documents/Letters in a bank/financial institution. Check the table below for IBPS Hindi Officer Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights.