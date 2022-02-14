IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2022 Out: Download @ibps.in

IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) at ibps.in. Check Download Link

IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has uploaded the admit card of the interview round for the post of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees (PO/MT). Those who are qualified in IBPS PO Mains Exam can download IBPS PO Admit Card by visiting the official website of IBPS -ibps.in. IBPS PO Interview Admit Card Link is provided in this article below which shall be available till 03 March 2022.

How to Download IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit IBPS official website i.e. ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link - Click here to download Interview Call Letter for CRP PO/MT-X

Step 3: Provide your Login Credential including Registration No / Roll Number and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY)

Step 4: Download IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2021

Candidates can check their interview date, time and venue on their IBPS PO Interview Call Letter. Interviews will be conducted by the participating banks and coordinated by the Nodal Bank in each state/ UT.

The total marks allotted for the Interview are 100. The minimum qualifying marks in interview will not be less than

40% (35% for SC/ST/OBC/PWBD candidates).

The weightage (ratio) of Online Main Exam and interview will be 80:20 respectively. The combined final score of candidates shall be arrived at on the basis of scores obtained by the candidates in the Online Main Examination of CRP- PO/MT-XI and Interview. Interview score of the candidates failing to secure minimum qualifying marks or otherwise barred from the interview or further process shall not be disclosed.

Those who qualify in the interview will be called for provisional allotment for recruitment of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee posts in Participating Banks has the approval of the appropriate authorities. The provisional allotment will be done in April 2022.