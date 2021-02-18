IBPS PO Mains Result 2021 Out @ibps.in, Download CRP PO MT X Mains Exam Result Late Evening Today

IBPS PO Mains Result 2021 Download: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has activated the link of result of online mains exam for the post of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee (CRP PO MT X), on 18 February 2021. Candidates, who appeared in IBPS PO Mains Exam on 04 February 2021, can download IBPS PO MT X Mains Result from the official website of IBPS ibps.in from Late Evening Today.

IBPS PO Mains Result Link is given below. The candidates can download IBPS Probationary Officer Mains Result, directly, through the link below:

IBPS PO Mains Result Download Link

How to Download IBOS PO Result 2021 ?

Go to the official website of IBPS - ibps.in Click on the link - ‘Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Main Examination for CRP PO/MTs-X’ given on the homepage It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to login into your account using your ‘Registration Number’ and ‘Password/DOB’ Download IBPS PO Mains Result 2020

IBPS PO Mains Score Card

The bank will also upload the score card of the mains exam on its official wensite. IBPS PO Mains Score Card Download Link is expected this week or next week.

IBPS PO Interview 2021

All candidates who are qualified in the Main examination will now appear for Interview of 100 marks.

IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2021

IBPS will also release the interview admit card for PO/MT Posts on its official website - ibps.in, anytime soon.

IBPS PO Interview Provisional Allotment 2021



Those candidates who clear the interview round, depending on the vacancies to be filled in during the financial year 2021- 22 based on the business needs of the Participating Organisations and as reported to IBPS, will be provisionally allotted to one of the Participating Organisations.

The recruitment is being done to fill 3517 vacancies oin various banks such as Bank of India, Union Bank of India, UCO Bank, Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Corporation Bank