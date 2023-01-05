IBPS PO Mains Result 2022 Out, Direct Result Link to Download Marks

IBPS PO Mains Result 2022 is, now, available on the official website of the bank i.e. ibps.in. Candidates can check the direct link here.

IBPS PO Mains Result 2022 Declared: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) announced the result for the candidates who have appeared in the mains exam for the post of Probationary Officer/Management Trainee (PO/MT). Such candidates can download IBPS PO Result from the official website of the bank i.e. ibps.in. IBPS PO Mains Exam was held on 26 November 2022 across the country. IBPS PO Mains Result Link is available from 05 January to 16 January 2023 after which the link will be disabled.

How to Downlaod IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Search for IBPS website - ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link flashing on the homepage ‘Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Main Examination for CRP-PO/MTs-XII - 05 Jan, 2023’

Step 3: Provide your details such as ‘Registration No / Roll No’ and ‘Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY)’

Step 4: Download IBPS PO Main Result

IBPS PO Interview 2022-23

Candidates who are successful in the mains will be called to appear for the interview round. The details regarding the interview round such as date, time and centre shall be notified in due course. Interviews will be conducted by the participating banks and coordinated by the Nodal Bank in each state/ UT.

According to the official notice, "Prior to the completion of the interview process, scores obtained in the online Main examination will not be shared with the candidates shortlisted for interview"

IBPS will provide employment to 8432 candidates as a Probationary Officer (PO)/Management Trainee (MT). The vacancies are available in 11 Participating Banks in India