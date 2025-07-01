IBPS PO Notification 2025 Released for 5208 Vacancies at ibps.in, Check Posts Details and Important Dates Here - PDF Link Here

IBPS PO Notification 2025: The IBPS PO Notification 2025 has been officially released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on its official website, ibps.in, for the recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO) in 11 public sector banks. The IBPS PO Notification 2025 has been released with 5208 vacancies. The online notification is set to start from July 1 and the last date to apply online is July 27, 2025. The candidates who have completed graduation from any discipline and are between the age group of 20 and 30 years are eligible to apply. Continue reading the article for am dates, eligibility criteria, syllabus, selection process, salary, etc. IBPS PO Notification 2025 OUT The IBPS PO 2025 Notification has been officially released on June 30, 2025, with 5,208 vacancies for Probationary Officers (PO) across 11 public sector banks. The online application process starts on 1st July 2025 and closes on 21st July 2025. The application fees for SC/ST/PwD candidates is Rs 175 and Rs 850 for General/OBC candidates.

IBPS PO Notification 2025: Overview The IBPS PO 2025 notification has been officially released on ibps.in, announcing 5,208 vacancies for Probationary Officers across 11 public sector banks. This year IBPS has introduced a revised exam pattern with an increased focus on banking awareness and data interpretation in the Mains exam. Check the table below for the IBPS PO Notification 2025 Overview. Particulars Details Conducting Body Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Post Name Probationary Officer (PO) / Management Trainee (MT) Vacancies 5208 (Category-wise & Bank-wise) Application Mode Online Exam Mode Online (CBT) Selection Process Prelims Mains Interview Eligibility Graduation (Any Discipline) Age Limit 20-30 years (Relaxation for reserved categories) Salary ₹52,000 – ₹55,000 (Starting in-hand) Official Website www.ibps.in

IBPS PO Notification 2025 PDF Download The IBPS PO Notification 2025 has been released in the pdf format containing the details of eligibility criteria and selection procedure, application fees, syllabus and salary. Click on the direct link below to download the IBPS PO Notification 2025 PDF. IBPS PO Notification 2025 PDF Download IBPS PO Notification 2025: Important Dates The IBPS PO Notification 2025 has been released on the official website on June 30, 2025. The online application procedure is set to start from July 7, 2025. Check the table below for IBPS PO 2025 Important Dates Event Date Notification Release 30th June 2025 Online Application Starts 1st July 2025 Last Date to Apply 21st July 2025 Prelims Admit Card August 2025 Prelims Exam 17th, 23rd, 24th August 2025 Mains Exam 12th October 2025 Interview November-December 2025 Final Result January-February 2026

IBPS PO Vacancy 2025 The IBPS has realesed total of 5208 vacancies for the recruitment of Probationary Officer in particiapating banks. The participating bank includes Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, etc. Check the table below for IBPS PO Bank Wise Vacancy Distribution. IBPS PO Vacancy 2025 Participating Banks SC ST OBC EWS General Total Bank of Baroda 150 75 270 100 405 1000 Bank of India 105 53 189 70 283 700 Bank of Maharashtra 150 75 270 100 405 1000 Canara Bank 150 50 200 100 500 1000 Central Bank of India 75 37 135 50 203 500 Indian Bank NR NR NR NR NR NR Indian Overseas Bank 69 33 121 44 183 450 Punjab National Bank 30 15 54 20 81 200 Punjab & Sind Bank 53 27 98 36 144 358 UCO Bank NR NR NR NR NR NR Union Bank of India NR NR NR NR NR NR Total 782 365 1337 520 2204 5208

IBPS PO 2025 Eligibility Criteria The candidates interested in applying for IBPS PO Notification 2025 must have completed graduation from a recognised university. However, final-year students can apply if they can submit proof of graduation before the interview The age of the candidate must be between 20 and 30 years. However, relaxation in age will be given to reserved category candidates. The cutoff date to measure age is July 1, 2025. IBPS PO 2025 – Online Application Form The IBPS PO 2025 apply online application begins at ibps.in and the link will remain active till July 21, 2025, for the recruitment of 5208 Probationary Vacancies across 11 public sector bank. Candidates must complete the online application process beforehand to avoid any last-minute hassles and technical issues. To apply online candidate must have scanned copies of a passport-size photograph, signature and left-hand thumb impression. Candidates must fill the IBPS PO 2025 Online application very carefully, as changes will not be permitted after final submission.

IBPS PO 2025 - Salary The selected candidates will get a salary as per the 12th Bipartite; the starting basic pay for IBPS PO selected candidates is Rs 48,480 with the structure pay scale of Rs 48,480 - 2000/7 - 62480 - 2340/2 - 67160 - 2680/7 - 85920. The candidates will also be eligible to get allowances like Dearness Allowance (DA), House Renting Allowance (HRA), Special Allowance, City Compensation Allowance (CCA), etc. After adding the allowances, the IBPS PO 2025 salary reaches approximately Rs 90000. IBPS PO 2025 – Exam Date IBPS has also released the exam dates officially along with the notification pdf. The IBPS PO Prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted in August 2025 while the Mains exam will be conducted in October 2025. The selection procedure contains the three-tiered structure, such as prelims, Mains and Interview.