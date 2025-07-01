Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

IBPS PO Notification 2025 Released for 5208 Vacancies at ibps.in, Check Posts Details and Important Dates Here - PDF Link Here

The IBPS PO Notification 2025 is released with 5,208 vacancies at ibps.in. The online application will be between July 1 and 21. The selection involves Prelims Mains, and Interview. The salary of the selected candidates will be approximately Rs 90000. Check here salary, notification pdf, eligibility criteria.

Mohd Salman
ByMohd Salman
Jul 1, 2025, 14:52 IST
SBI PO Notification 2025 OUT
SBI PO Notification 2025 OUT

IBPS PO Notification 2025: The IBPS PO Notification 2025 has been officially released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on its official website, ibps.in, for the recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO) in 11 public sector banks. The IBPS PO Notification 2025 has been released with 5208 vacancies. The online notification is set to start from July 1 and the last date to apply online is July 27, 2025.

The candidates who have completed graduation from any discipline and are between the age group of 20 and 30 years are eligible to apply. Continue reading the article for am dates, eligibility criteria, syllabus, selection process, salary, etc.

IBPS PO Notification 2025 OUT

The IBPS PO 2025 Notification has been officially released on June 30, 2025, with 5,208 vacancies for Probationary Officers (PO) across 11 public sector banks. The online application process starts on 1st July 2025 and closes on 21st July 2025. The application fees for SC/ST/PwD candidates is Rs 175 and Rs 850 for General/OBC candidates. 

IBPS PO Notification 2025: Overview

The IBPS PO 2025 notification has been officially released on ibps.in, announcing 5,208 vacancies for Probationary Officers across 11 public sector banks. This year IBPS has introduced a revised exam pattern with an increased focus on banking awareness and data interpretation in the Mains exam. Check the table below for the IBPS PO Notification 2025 Overview.

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)

Post Name

Probationary Officer (PO) / Management Trainee (MT)

Vacancies

5208 (Category-wise & Bank-wise)

Application Mode

Online

Exam Mode

Online (CBT)

Selection Process

Prelims

Mains

Interview

Eligibility

Graduation (Any Discipline)

Age Limit

20-30 years (Relaxation for reserved categories)

Salary

₹52,000 – ₹55,000 (Starting in-hand)

Official Website

www.ibps.in

IBPS PO Notification 2025 PDF Download

The IBPS PO Notification 2025 has been released in the pdf format containing the details of eligibility criteria and selection procedure, application fees, syllabus and salary. Click on the direct link below to download the IBPS PO Notification 2025 PDF.

IBPS PO Notification 2025

PDF Download

IBPS PO Notification 2025: Important Dates

The IBPS PO Notification 2025 has been released on the official website on June 30, 2025. The online application procedure is set to start from July 7, 2025. Check the table below for IBPS PO 2025 Important Dates

Event

Date

Notification Release

30th June 2025

Online Application Starts

1st July 2025

Last Date to Apply

21st July 2025

Prelims Admit Card

August 2025

Prelims Exam

17th, 23rd, 24th August 2025

Mains Exam

12th October 2025

Interview

November-December 2025

Final Result

January-February 2026

IBPS PO Vacancy 2025

The IBPS has realesed total of 5208 vacancies for the recruitment of Probationary Officer in particiapating banks. The participating bank includes Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, etc. Check the table below for IBPS PO Bank Wise Vacancy Distribution.

IBPS PO Vacancy 2025
Participating Banks SC ST OBC EWS General Total
Bank of Baroda 150 75 270 100 405 1000
Bank of India 105 53 189 70 283 700
Bank of Maharashtra 150 75 270 100 405 1000
Canara Bank 150 50 200 100 500 1000
Central Bank of India 75 37 135 50 203 500
Indian Bank NR NR NR NR NR NR
Indian Overseas Bank 69 33 121 44 183 450
Punjab National Bank 30 15 54 20 81 200
Punjab & Sind Bank 53 27 98 36 144 358
UCO Bank NR NR NR NR NR NR
Union Bank of India NR NR NR NR NR NR
Total 782 365 1337 520 2204 5208

 

IBPS PO 2025 Eligibility Criteria

The candidates interested in applying for IBPS PO Notification 2025 must have completed graduation from a recognised university. However, final-year students can apply if they can submit proof of graduation before the interview

The age of the candidate must be between 20 and 30 years. However, relaxation in age will be given to reserved category candidates. The cutoff date to measure age is July 1, 2025.

IBPS PO 2025 – Online Application Form

The IBPS PO 2025 apply online application begins at ibps.in and the link will remain active till July 21, 2025, for the recruitment of 5208 Probationary Vacancies across 11 public sector bank. Candidates must complete the online application process beforehand to avoid any last-minute hassles and technical issues. To apply online candidate must have scanned copies of a passport-size photograph, signature and left-hand thumb impression. Candidates must fill the IBPS PO 2025 Online application very carefully, as changes will not be permitted after final submission.

IBPS PO 2025 - Salary

The selected candidates will get a salary as per the 12th Bipartite; the starting basic pay for IBPS PO selected candidates is Rs 48,480 with the structure pay scale of Rs 48,480 - 2000/7 - 62480 - 2340/2 - 67160 - 2680/7 - 85920. The candidates will also be eligible to get allowances like Dearness Allowance (DA), House Renting Allowance (HRA), Special Allowance, City Compensation Allowance (CCA), etc. After adding the allowances, the IBPS PO 2025 salary reaches approximately Rs 90000.

IBPS PO 2025 – Exam Date

IBPS has also released the exam dates officially along with the notification pdf. The IBPS PO Prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted in August 2025 while the Mains exam will be conducted in October 2025. The selection procedure contains the three-tiered structure, such as prelims, Mains and Interview.

IBPS PO 2025 – Application Fees

The candidates applying for IBPS PO 2025 must pay the application fees as per the category of candidate the application fee for general category candidates is Rs 850. Check below for IBPS PO 2025 Application Fees.

  • Rs. 175/- (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.
  • Rs. 850 /- (inclusive of GST) for all others



Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News