IBPS PO Notification 2025 Released for 5208 Vacancies at ibps.in, Check Posts Details and Important Dates Here - PDF Link Here

IBPS PO Notification 2025: The IBPS PO Notification 2025 has been officially released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on its official website, ibps.in, for the recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO) in 11 public sector banks. The IBPS PO Notification 2025 has been released with 5208 vacancies. The online notification is set to start from July 1 and the last date to apply online is July 27, 2025.
The candidates who have completed graduation from any discipline and are between the age group of 20 and 30 years are eligible to apply. Continue reading the article for am dates, eligibility criteria, syllabus, selection process, salary, etc.
IBPS PO Notification 2025 OUT
The IBPS PO 2025 Notification has been officially released on June 30, 2025, with 5,208 vacancies for Probationary Officers (PO) across 11 public sector banks. The online application process starts on 1st July 2025 and closes on 21st July 2025. The application fees for SC/ST/PwD candidates is Rs 175 and Rs 850 for General/OBC candidates.
IBPS PO Notification 2025: Overview
The IBPS PO 2025 notification has been officially released on ibps.in, announcing 5,208 vacancies for Probationary Officers across 11 public sector banks. This year IBPS has introduced a revised exam pattern with an increased focus on banking awareness and data interpretation in the Mains exam. Check the table below for the IBPS PO Notification 2025 Overview.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
|
Post Name
|
Probationary Officer (PO) / Management Trainee (MT)
|
Vacancies
|
5208 (Category-wise & Bank-wise)
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Exam Mode
|
Online (CBT)
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims
Mains
Interview
|
Eligibility
|
Graduation (Any Discipline)
|
Age Limit
|
20-30 years (Relaxation for reserved categories)
|
Salary
|
₹52,000 – ₹55,000 (Starting in-hand)
|
Official Website
|
www.ibps.in
IBPS PO Notification 2025 PDF Download
The IBPS PO Notification 2025 has been released in the pdf format containing the details of eligibility criteria and selection procedure, application fees, syllabus and salary. Click on the direct link below to download the IBPS PO Notification 2025 PDF.
|
IBPS PO Notification 2025
IBPS PO Notification 2025: Important Dates
The IBPS PO Notification 2025 has been released on the official website on June 30, 2025. The online application procedure is set to start from July 7, 2025. Check the table below for IBPS PO 2025 Important Dates
|
Event
|
Date
|
Notification Release
|
30th June 2025
|
Online Application Starts
|
1st July 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
21st July 2025
|
Prelims Admit Card
|
August 2025
|
Prelims Exam
|
17th, 23rd, 24th August 2025
|
Mains Exam
|
12th October 2025
|
Interview
|
November-December 2025
|
Final Result
|
January-February 2026
IBPS PO Vacancy 2025
The IBPS has realesed total of 5208 vacancies for the recruitment of Probationary Officer in particiapating banks. The participating bank includes Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, etc. Check the table below for IBPS PO Bank Wise Vacancy Distribution.
|IBPS PO Vacancy 2025
|Participating Banks
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|General
|Total
|Bank of Baroda
|150
|75
|270
|100
|405
|1000
|Bank of India
|105
|53
|189
|70
|283
|700
|Bank of Maharashtra
|150
|75
|270
|100
|405
|1000
|Canara Bank
|150
|50
|200
|100
|500
|1000
|Central Bank of India
|75
|37
|135
|50
|203
|500
|Indian Bank
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Indian Overseas Bank
|69
|33
|121
|44
|183
|450
|Punjab National Bank
|30
|15
|54
|20
|81
|200
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|53
|27
|98
|36
|144
|358
|UCO Bank
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Union Bank of India
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Total
|782
|365
|1337
|520
|2204
|5208
IBPS PO 2025 Eligibility Criteria
The candidates interested in applying for IBPS PO Notification 2025 must have completed graduation from a recognised university. However, final-year students can apply if they can submit proof of graduation before the interview
The age of the candidate must be between 20 and 30 years. However, relaxation in age will be given to reserved category candidates. The cutoff date to measure age is July 1, 2025.
IBPS PO 2025 – Online Application Form
The IBPS PO 2025 apply online application begins at ibps.in and the link will remain active till July 21, 2025, for the recruitment of 5208 Probationary Vacancies across 11 public sector bank. Candidates must complete the online application process beforehand to avoid any last-minute hassles and technical issues. To apply online candidate must have scanned copies of a passport-size photograph, signature and left-hand thumb impression. Candidates must fill the IBPS PO 2025 Online application very carefully, as changes will not be permitted after final submission.
IBPS PO 2025 - Salary
The selected candidates will get a salary as per the 12th Bipartite; the starting basic pay for IBPS PO selected candidates is Rs 48,480 with the structure pay scale of Rs 48,480 - 2000/7 - 62480 - 2340/2 - 67160 - 2680/7 - 85920. The candidates will also be eligible to get allowances like Dearness Allowance (DA), House Renting Allowance (HRA), Special Allowance, City Compensation Allowance (CCA), etc. After adding the allowances, the IBPS PO 2025 salary reaches approximately Rs 90000.
IBPS PO 2025 – Exam Date
IBPS has also released the exam dates officially along with the notification pdf. The IBPS PO Prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted in August 2025 while the Mains exam will be conducted in October 2025. The selection procedure contains the three-tiered structure, such as prelims, Mains and Interview.
IBPS PO 2025 – Application Fees
The candidates applying for IBPS PO 2025 must pay the application fees as per the category of candidate the application fee for general category candidates is Rs 850. Check below for IBPS PO 2025 Application Fees.
- Rs. 175/- (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.
- Rs. 850 /- (inclusive of GST) for all others
