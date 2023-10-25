IBPS PO Score Card 2023 Released at ibps.in: Download Prelims Marks & Score

IBPS PO Score Card 2023 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection at ibps.in. Candidates can check the direct link to download IBPS PO Prelims Marks, Steps to download and other details below.

IBPS PO Score Card 2023 Released: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the link to check the marks for the IBPS PO Prelims Exam conducted on September 23 and 30. Students who participated in the exam can now check their marks on the official IBPS website. The IBPS PO marks will be available for viewing until November 5th.

The scorecard is released on October 25th on ibps.in. Candidates are required to use their registration details, such as the registration number and password, to access their marks. Marks have been released for all the subjects of the exam, as well as the overall score. IBPS releases the scorecard online after declaring the results for each stage.

IBPS PO Marks: How to Calculate Scores

The candidates are required to use the normalisation process to calculate the marks. The detailed process will be available on the official website.

IBPS PO Score Card Cutoff

The cutoff is the minimum score that candidates need to obtain in each stage of the exam to qualify for the next stage. The cutoff score is determined by IBPS based on the number of candidates who appeared for the exam, the difficulty level of the exam, and the number of vacancies available.

ibps.in PO Prelims Marks Highlights

Name of the Exam Body Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Board (IBPS) Exam Name IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2023 Advertisement Number CRP-PO/MTs-XIII Number of Vacancies 3049 IBPS PO Prelims Exam Date 2023 23rd and 30th September 2023 IBPS PO Prelims Score Card Date 25th October 2023 Credentilas Registration Number/Roll Number Password/Date of Birth IBPS PO Prelims Result 2023 18th October 2023 IBPS PO Mains Exam Date 2023 05th November 2023 Official website ibps.in

How to Download IBPS PO Prelims Marks 2023?

The candidates can check the steps to download the marks through the official website

Step 1: Visit the official website official website of IBPS

Step 2: Click on the scorecard link ‘ Scores of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-PO/MT-XIII’

Step 3: This link will take you to the login pager where you are required to rnter the details in the space provided.

Step 4: Download IB PO Prelims Score Card and check the marks

Step 5: Take the printout of the scorecard for future use

Details on IBPS SO Scorecard 2023

The following details will be available on the scorecards of the students

Name

Roll/Registration Number

Date of Birth

Exam Date

Total Marks Obtained

Section-wise Marks (Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, English, etc.)

Overall Score

Cut-off Marks

Maximum Marks for Each Section

Percentile Score

Qualified candidates will be required to appear for the mains exam. The main exam is scheduled on 05 November 2023. Those who qualify in the mains exam will be called to appear for the interview round.