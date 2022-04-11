IBPS Recruitment 2022 for Software Developer & Programming Assistant Posts, Walk-In 21 & 22 April

IBPS Recruitment 2022 Notification: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Software Developers (Front-end and Back-end), and Programming Assistants on regular basis. Candidates who applied for the said exam can appear for walk-in-interview on 21 & 22 April 2022.
Important Dates:
- Walk-In-Interview Date: 21 & 22 April 2022
IBPS Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Software Developers (Front-end and Back-end)
- Programming Assistants
IBPS Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Software Developers (Front-end and Back-end) - B.E./B. Tech/MCA/M.Sc. (IT)/ M.Sc. (Comp.
Science) from a recognised University/Institute.
- Programming Assistants - BSc-IT, BCA, BScComputer Science or equivalent.
IBPS Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
Software Developers (Front-end and Back-end) - Minimum: 24 years to Maximum: 35 years
Programming Assistants - Minimum: 23 years to Maximum: 30 years
IBPS Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates comprising Verification of Documents, Short Listing, Online Examination and Personal Interview will be conducted only at IBPS, Mumbai. The Walk-in-Selection Process comprising Verification of Documents, Short Listing, Online Examination and Personal Interview will be conducted only at IBPS, Mumbai. The registration for Walk-in-Selection Process will be done from 09:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. on the respective dates given above.
Candidates reporting late i.e. after 10:00 A.M. will not be permitted to participate in the process. The candidate should bring all the requisite documents and certificates in original with three (03) sets of photocopies of each and an application duly typed in A-4 paper.
Online Exam Pattern
The structure of the Examination which will be conducted online is as follows:
|Name of the Test
|No. of Qs
|Max. Marks
|Duration
|Version
|Aptitude
|50
|50
|Composite
time of 90
minutes
|English
|Professional Knowledge
|50
|50
IBPS Recruitment 2022 Salary
- Software Developer (Front-end and Back-end) - Rs.61,818/-
- Programming Assistant - Rs.45,879/-
IBPS Recruitment 2022 Notification
Personal Interview
Successful candidates will be called for a Personal Interview immediately after the Online examination.
IBPS Recruitment 2022 Application Form
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 21 and 22 April at the INSTITUTE OF BANKING
PERSONNEL SELECTION, IBPS HOUSE, 90 FT DP ROAD, BEHIND THAKUR POLYTECHNIC, OFF. W E HIGHWAY, KANDIVALI (EAST), MUMBAI 400101.