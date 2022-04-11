Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

IBPS Recruitment 2022 for Software Developer & Programming Assistant Posts, Walk-In 21 & 22 April

IBPS Recruitment 2022 Notification out on ibps.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Created On: Apr 11, 2022 16:17 IST
IBPS Recruitment 2022
IBPS Recruitment 2022

IBPS Recruitment 2022 Notification: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Software Developers (Front-end and Back-end), and Programming Assistants on regular basis. Candidates who applied for the said exam can appear for walk-in-interview on 21 & 22 April 2022. 

Important Dates:

  • Walk-In-Interview Date:  21 & 22 April 2022

IBPS Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details 

  •  Software Developers (Front-end and Back-end)
  • Programming Assistants

IBPS Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

  •  Software Developers (Front-end and Back-end) - B.E./B. Tech/MCA/M.Sc. (IT)/ M.Sc. (Comp.
    Science) from a recognised University/Institute. 
  • Programming Assistants - BSc-IT, BCA, BScComputer Science or equivalent.

IBPS Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Software Developers (Front-end and Back-end) - Minimum: 24 years to Maximum: 35 years 

Programming Assistants - Minimum: 23 years to Maximum: 30 years 

IBPS Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates comprising Verification of Documents, Short Listing, Online Examination and Personal Interview will be conducted only at IBPS, Mumbai. The Walk-in-Selection Process comprising Verification of Documents, Short Listing, Online Examination and Personal Interview will be conducted only at IBPS, Mumbai. The registration for Walk-in-Selection Process will be done from 09:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. on the respective dates given above.

Candidates reporting late i.e. after 10:00 A.M. will not be permitted to participate in the process. The candidate should bring all the requisite documents and certificates in original with three (03) sets of photocopies of each and an application duly typed in A-4 paper. 

Online Exam Pattern

The structure of the Examination which will be conducted online is as follows: 

Name of the Test No. of Qs Max. Marks Duration  Version 
Aptitude 50 50 Composite
time of 90
minutes 		 English 
Professional Knowledge 50 50    

IBPS Recruitment 2022 Salary

  • Software Developer (Front-end and Back-end) - Rs.61,818/-
  • Programming Assistant - Rs.45,879/- 

IBPS Recruitment 2022 Notification

Personal Interview

Successful candidates will be called for a Personal Interview immediately after the Online examination.

IBPS Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 21 and 22 April at the INSTITUTE OF BANKING
PERSONNEL SELECTION, IBPS HOUSE, 90 FT DP ROAD, BEHIND THAKUR POLYTECHNIC, OFF. W E HIGHWAY, KANDIVALI (EAST), MUMBAI 400101. 

FAQ

How can I apply for IBPS Recruitment 2022?

Candidates can refer to the above notification for more details.

What is the selection criteria for IBPS Recruitment 2022?

The selection of the candidates comprising Verification of Documents, Short Listing, Online Examination and Personal Interview.

What is the walk-in date for IBPS Recruitment 2022?

21 & 22 April 2022.

