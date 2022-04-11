IBPS Recruitment 2022 for Software Developer & Programming Assistant Posts, Walk-In 21 & 22 April

IBPS Recruitment 2022 Notification out on ibps.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

IBPS Recruitment 2022 Notification: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Software Developers (Front-end and Back-end), and Programming Assistants on regular basis. Candidates who applied for the said exam can appear for walk-in-interview on 21 & 22 April 2022.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 21 & 22 April 2022

IBPS Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Software Developers (Front-end and Back-end)

Programming Assistants

IBPS Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Software Developers (Front-end and Back-end) - B.E./B. Tech/MCA/M.Sc. (IT)/ M.Sc. (Comp.

Science) from a recognised University/Institute.

Science) from a recognised University/Institute. Programming Assistants - BSc-IT, BCA, BScComputer Science or equivalent.

IBPS Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Software Developers (Front-end and Back-end) - Minimum: 24 years to Maximum: 35 years

Programming Assistants - Minimum: 23 years to Maximum: 30 years

IBPS Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates comprising Verification of Documents, Short Listing, Online Examination and Personal Interview will be conducted only at IBPS, Mumbai. The Walk-in-Selection Process comprising Verification of Documents, Short Listing, Online Examination and Personal Interview will be conducted only at IBPS, Mumbai. The registration for Walk-in-Selection Process will be done from 09:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. on the respective dates given above.

Candidates reporting late i.e. after 10:00 A.M. will not be permitted to participate in the process. The candidate should bring all the requisite documents and certificates in original with three (03) sets of photocopies of each and an application duly typed in A-4 paper.

Online Exam Pattern

The structure of the Examination which will be conducted online is as follows:

Name of the Test No. of Qs Max. Marks Duration Version Aptitude 50 50 Composite

time of 90

minutes English Professional Knowledge 50 50

IBPS Recruitment 2022 Salary

Software Developer (Front-end and Back-end) - Rs.61,818/-

Programming Assistant - Rs.45,879/-

IBPS Recruitment 2022 Notification

Personal Interview

Successful candidates will be called for a Personal Interview immediately after the Online examination.

IBPS Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 21 and 22 April at the INSTITUTE OF BANKING

PERSONNEL SELECTION, IBPS HOUSE, 90 FT DP ROAD, BEHIND THAKUR POLYTECHNIC, OFF. W E HIGHWAY, KANDIVALI (EAST), MUMBAI 400101.