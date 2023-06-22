IBPS RRB 2023 Recruitment: Last Date Extended, 8612 Vacancies Notified

IBPS RRB 2023: IBPS has extended the last date of application. Check Application Form, Important Dates, Vacnacy Details, Notification, Eligibility, Application Status and Other Important Updates.

BPS RRB 2023 Recruitment: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has extended the last date of application of IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can, now, apply on or before June 28, 2023. Candidates willing to apply for the posts of Office Assistant and Officer Scale- 1, 2 & 3 can submit their application through the official website - ibps.in. The application form of any candidate will not be accepted after the end of the last date. More details about eligibility, selection process, important dates and others are given below:

Eligibility Criteria for IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023

Candidate must have a graduate degree from a recognized university with minimum 50% marks.

Important Dates of IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023

Conduct of IBPS RRB 2023 IBPS RRB 2023 Dates date of application June 1, 2023 Last date of application June 28, 2023 Pre-Exam Training Date July 17 to July 22, 2023

IBPS RRB Vacancy 2023 Details

Around 8612 vacancies will be filled for the post of Office Assistant and Officer Scale-II & III.

How to apply for IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023?

First go to the official website ibps.in. Click on the "Application link" appearing on the homepage. Then register yourself by entering the requested information and fill the application form. After that upload the required documents. After paying the application fee, click on the submit button. Finally, take a printout of IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023 Application Form.

Application Fee for IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023