IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2020-21 Out @ibps.in: Download Office Assistant Result Late Evening Today

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2020-21: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS), Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) has activated of preliminary exam for the post of Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) (Clerk) on its official website. Candidates, who have appeared in IBPS RRB Clerk Exam on 19 September 2020 to 26 September 2020 and on 02 January 2021, would be able download IBPS RRB Clerk Result from the official website of IBPS i.e. ibps.in from Late Evening Today

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result Link is available below. The candidates download IBPS Clerk Pre Result, once released, through the link:

IBPS RRB Clerk Result Download Link

How to Download IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2020 ?

Go to official website of IBPS i.e. ibps.in Click on ‘Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP RRB IX - Office Assistant (Multipurpose)’ A new window will open where you need to enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Date of Birth/Password Click on ‘Login’ Button Download IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2021

IBPS RRB Clerk Score Card 2020-21

The bank will also release the score card for all the candidates appeared in the exam on its offiicial website. IBPS RRB Clerk Score Card will be made soon.

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam 2021

The candidates who would qualify in the prelims exam will now appear for the mains exam. IBPS RRB Mains Exam is scheduled to be held on 28 February 2021.

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2021

The candidates are required to download IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card in order to appear for the exam. IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card is expected to release by next week.

IBPS RRB Clerk Provisional Allotment

On completion of the interview process / main examination, depending on the vacancies to be filled in as per the business needs of the RRBs and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the RRBs, based on merit-cum-preference keeping in view the spirit of Govt.

IBPS RRB Clerk Recruitment is being done to fill 4624 vacant posts of Office Assistant (Multipurpose)CRP RRBs IX) in Rural Bank across India including Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank, Andhra Pragathi Gramin Bank, Bangiya Gramin Vikash Bank, Punjab Gramin Bank, Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank etc.