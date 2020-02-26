IBPS RRB Provisional Merit List 2020 out @ibps.in: Check Office Assistant & Scale I, II & III Final Results

IBPS RRB Final Results 2019-2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on 26 February 2020 released the merit list of candidates selected for provisional allotment in the Regional Rural Banks as Office Assistant (Multipurpose) & Officer Scale I, Scale II & Scale III. Candidates who appeared for the IBPS RRB Recruitment 2020 can check their result now by visiting the official website. We have shared here the direct link on which candidates can check for their provisionally allotted RRB Banks or branches.

IBPS RRB 2019 Recruitment process began in June to recruit around 8000 vacancies of RRB Office Assistants or RRB Officer Scale I/II/III in rural banks of India. The IBPS RRB Prelims exam was held in August 2019 and IBPS RRB Mains exam was held in September 2019. Candidates were required to qualify both the phases and appear for the Interview round. The Provisional Allotment List is released on the basis of candidates’ performance in RRB Mains Exam and Interview Round.

Let’s look at the complete process to check the result of provisional allotment in the RRBs below:

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Provisional Allotment List 2020 – Direct Link

IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Provisional Allotment List 2020 – Direct Link

IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II Provisional Allotment List 2020 – Direct Link

IBPS RRB Officer Scale III Provisional Allotment List 2020 – Direct Link

How to check IBPS RRB Office Assistant/Scale I, II, III Provisional List 2020?

Follow the given steps to check IBPS RRB VIII Office Assistant Provisional Allotment List 2020:

Step 1: Visit ibps.in

Step 2: Click on “List of candidates provisionally allotted under ….”

Step 3: Select your State or Post

Step 4: Download the provisional list & take out the print copy of the list

Have a look at the most frequently asked questions related to IBPS RRB Recruitment 2019-20 below and know their answers:

IBPS RRB 2019-2020: FAQs

Q1. Is IBPS RRB Provisional List the final one?

A. No, this merit list is not the final one. Candidates need to prove that they fulfil the eligibility criteria as laid down by the IBPS.

Q2. Can candidates decide their posting in a respective RRB?

A. No, it’s solely upon the discretion of the RRBs for the final selection of candidates. Candidates can be posted anywhere.

Q3. What is the criterion followed by IBPS for a provisional allotment?

A. IBPS provisionally allot the candidates for RRBs on the merit-cum-preference basis.

Q4. Is getting selected in the Provisional Allotment List enough to get posted in RRB?

A. No, just having your name mentioned in the list is not enough. Candidates need to fulfil the eligibility criteria of RRBs and go through identity verification.

Q5. Who issues the letter of appointment in the RRB?

A. The participating and respected rural bank issues the letter of appointment to candidates.