IBPS RRB Salary 2020: Pay Scale & In-Hand Salary of RRB Officer Scale 1 (PO), Office Assistant Multipurpose, Manager

IBPS will be conducting the RRB 2020 Exam for recruitment of over 9600 Vacancies for the posts of Office Assistant Multipurpose (Clerk), Officer Scale 1 (PO) and Office Managers in the 43 participating Regional Rural Banks. Eligible Candidates can apply now for IBPS RRB 2020 exam from 1st July to 21st July by visiting the official website ibps.in. In this article, we have shared below the complete information related to IBPS RRB Posts (PO & Clerk) such as Pay Scales, Salary Structure, Allowances, Perks and Promotion Policies. Go through the IBPS RRB Salary and pay scale for all the posts below along with the perks offered to officers in the rural banks.

IBPS offers different Pay Scale and Salaries for Officer Assistant (Multipurpose) and Officer Scale cadre. Even the job profile and the nature of work is also different for both the posts. Besides a good pay scale, IBPS RRB PO as well as Clerk are offered other allowances and perks such as Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, Travel allowances and others. Have a look at the salary -related details of IBPS RRB Officers below. But first, have a look at the important dates of the IBPS RRB Recruitment 2020 below:

IBPS RRB 2020 Exam Important Dates Opening and Closing of Online Application 1 July - 21 July 2020 Last date of online fee payment 21 July 2020 Date of IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 exam August 2020 Date of IBPS RRB Mains 2020 exam October/November 2020

IBPS RRB Salary 2020 after 7th Pay Commission

The IBPS RRB Officers Scale- I, II & III is considered as Group A post and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) is considered as Group B post. The pay scale of IBPS RRB Office Assistant (Clerk) is in Rs 7200-400/3-8400-500/3-9900-600/4-12300-700/7-17200-1300/1-18500-800/1-19300. The newly recruited candidates are offered the salary of Rs 19000 - Rs. 22000 in hand initially along with other allowances such as DA, HRA and others. Have a look at the salary-in-hand of all the posts below:

IBPS RRB Salary & Pay Scale 2020 Post Salary In-Hand IBPS RRB Office Assistant (Multipurpose) - Clerk Rs 15000 - Rs 19000 IBPS RRB Officer Scale I - PO Rs 29,000 - Rs 33,000 Officer Scale-II - Manager Rs 33,000 - Rs. 39,000 Officer Scale III - Manager Rs 38,000 - Rs 44,000

Note: The salary mentioned above is tentative one to give you a rough idea about the pay scale offered to new joiners in RRBs. The final in-hand salary can be verified from the respective RRB.

IBPS RRB Salary Allowances & Perks for PO/Clerk

Now, let's have a look at the allowances and perks enjoyed by IBPS RRB PO and Clerks:

Dearness Allowance (DA): Dearness Allowance (DA) is given by the Central Government to the public sector bank employees as a 46.5% of the basic pay of IBPS RRB PO or Clerk. The DA is revised after every 3 months.

House Rent Allowance (HRA): The HRA is given to employees to pay off their house rents. The HRA is different for different areas such as metros, big cities or other locations). Have a look at the HRA might be offered to IBPS RRB PO or Clerks:

Rural Areas - 5% of basic pay

Semi-urban Areas - 7.5% of basic pay

Urban Areas - 10% of basic pay

Special Allowance (SA): The Special Allowance is 7.75% of the basic pay. The SA was not offered earlier, it came into effect from January 2016.

Other Perks enjoyed by IBPS RRB PO or Clerk

Some other perks enjoyed by IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 and Office Assistants are:

Travel Allowance

Leased Accommodation

Newspaper Reimbursement

Medical Policy

Benefits under New Pension Scheme

IBPS RRB PO Career Growth for Officer Scale 1

The final in-hand salary of IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 or PO is between Rs 29000 - Rs 33000 monthly. Once the candidate is selected for appointment, he or she is kept on probation period for 2 years. After completion of probation period, the RRB Officer Scale 1 gets promoted as Assistant Manager in the Regional Rural Bank.