IBPS RRB Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2020: Detailed Syllabus for RRB Officer Scale & Office Assistant - Prelims + Mains

IBPS RRB 2020: Get here detailed Syllabus & Exam Pattern of IBPS RRB Recruitment 2020 for Office Assistant and Officer Scale I/II/II. Check latest exam pattern and subject-wise Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, English, Hindi, Computer Knowledge and Financial Awareness.

Jul 1, 2020 00:54 IST
IBPS RRB Syllabus 2020
IBPS RRB Syllabus 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification regarding the recruitment of Officer Assistants (Clerk) and Officer Scale I, II, II (PO) in the Regional Rural Banks (RRB). This year, IBPS aims to fill over 9600 vacancies through IBPS RRB Recruitment 2020. The IBPS RRB Vacancies are filled through two phases of examination - Prelims & Mains. The IBPS RRB Syllabus & Exam Pattern is different for both the posts - Officer cadre and Office Assistant Multipurpose. In this article, we have shared below the latest exam pattern and detailed syllabus for IBPS RRB exam. Get here subject-wise Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, English, Hindi, Computer Knowledge, General Awareness & Financial Awareness.

IBPS RRB 2020 Notification PDF 

The IBPS conducts RRB exam every year to recruit candidates for various posts in the rural banks of the country. Lakh of aspirants appear for the exam every year to fetch a bank job in Gramin Banks. This makes IBPS RRB a highly competitive exam.  It is advisable that candidates should thoroughly prepare for the exam on the basis of latest syllabus and exam pattern to crack the IBPS RRB 2020 exam with flying colours. For the ease of candidates, we have provided subject-wise and exam-wise syllabus and latest exam pattern of IBPS RRB prelims and mains exams. Candidates should go through the syllabus below and start their preparations now.

Let's first have a look at the important dates of the IBPS RRB 2020 exam:

Event

Date

Online application Process

1 July - 21 July 2020

IBPS RRB Prelims Exam Date 2020

1-2 August

 8-9 August

16 August 2020

IBPS RRB Mains Exam Date 2020

October - November 2020

(Month of Exam Revised)

IBPS RRB Provisional Allotment 2020

January 2021

IBPS RRB Selection Process 2020

The IBPS RRB Selection Process is different for all the posts. Candidates need to undergo two successive phases of exam. Here is the selection process for each post:

IBPS RRB Officer Scale I - Prelims -> Mains -> Interview

IBPS RRB Officer Scale II & III - Single Exam -> Interview

IBPS RRB Office Assistant - Prelims & Mains

IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2020: Prelims & Mains

The exam pattern for prelims & mains and for all the posts is different. The only similarity is that the exam Prelims & Mains examinations for Officer Cadre and Office Assistant is carried out in Objective format, wherein multiple choice questions are asked from candidates. Now, have a look at the exam pattern for each post below:

IBPS RRB Prelims 2020: Exam Pattern for Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

Section

No. of Questions

Marks

Time

Reasoning

40

40

45 Minutes

Numerical Ability

40

40

Total

80

80

45 Minutes

IBPS RRB Prelims 2020: Exam Pattern for Officer Scale I

Section

No. of Questions

Marks

Time

Reasoning

40

40

45 Minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

40

40

Total

80

80

45 Minutes

There is negative marking of 1/4th marks for every wrong answer marked by candidates in Prelims exam. Candidates who will be able to crack the Prelims exam by fetching IBPS RRB Cut Off 2020 will be selected for the IBPS RRB Mains exam.

IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2020 for Single Exam

Single Exam for Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer)

Section

Total Questions

Marks

Duration

Reasoning

40

50

 2 Hours

Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation

40

50

Financial Awareness

40

40

Computer Knowledge

40

20

English or Hindi Language

40

40

Total

200

200

 2 Hours

Single Exam for Officer Scale - II (Specialist Cadre)

Section

Total Questions

Marks

Duration

Professional Knowledge

40

40

 2 Hours

Reasoning

40

40

Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation

40

40

Financial Awareness

40

40

Computer Knowledge

40

20

English or Hindi Language

40

40

Total

200

200

 2 Hours

Single Exam for Officer Scale - III

Section

Total Questions

Marks

Duration

Reasoning

40

50

 2 Hours

Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation

40

50

Financial Awareness

40

40

Computer Knowledge

40

20

English or Hindi Language

40

40

Total

200

200

 2 Hours

IBPS RRB Mains Exam Pattern 2020

IBPS RRB Mains 2020 Exam Pattern: Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

Section

No. of Questions

Marks

Time

Reasoning

40

50

2 Hours

Numerical Ability

40

50

General Awareness

40

40

Computer Knowledge

40

20

English/Hindi Language

40

40

Total

200

200

2 Hours

IBPS RRB Mains 2020 Exam Pattern: Officer Scale-I

Section

No. of Questions

Marks

Time

Reasoning

40

50

2 Hours

Numerical Ability

40

50

General Awareness

40

40

Computer Knowledge

40

20

English/Hindi Language

40

40

Total

200

200

2 Hours

IBPS RRB Syllabus 2020: Prelims & Mains

Now that you are familiar with the exam pattern of each post and phase, have a look at the detailed syllabus of each subject below:

Subject

Syllabus & Topics

Reasoning

Puzzles - Seating Arrangement/Circular/Direction-based/MISC

Number Series

Odd man out  

Coding-Decoding

Blood Relation

Analogy

Syllogism       

Alphabet Test

Ranking and Time

Causes and Effects

Direction Sense

Figure Series

Word Formation

Statement and Assumption

Assertion and Reason

Statement and Conclusion

Statement and Arguments

Statements and Action Courses

Quantitative Aptitude

Or

Numerical Ability

Number System   

Data Interpretation - Bar Graph, Line Graph & Pie chart     

HCF & LCM

Profit & Loss

Simple Interest & Compound Interest

Time & Work          

Time & Distance

Decimal & Fraction       

Averages

Simplification

Partnership     

Percentages

Ratio & Proportion  

Averages

Case Studies  

Charts and Graphs

Permutation & Combination

Probability

English Language or Hindi Language

 

 

Reading Comprehensions

Grammar / Vyakaran

Spotting Errors

Fill in the Blanks

Misspelled Words

Jumbled Words

Rearrangement of Sentence

Jumbled up sentences

Idioms and Phrases

Cloze Tests

One word Substitution

Computer Knowledge

Fundamentals of Computer

History of Computers

Future of Computers

Basic Knowledge of Internet & Networking

Software & Hardware

Abbreviations

Shortcut Keys

MS Office      

Database        

Security Tools, Virus, Hacking, Trojans

Input and Output Devices

Computer Languages

Financial Awareness

Current events in Financial World

Monetary Policy

Budget

Economic Survey

Banking

Banking Reforms in India

Bank Accounts of Special Individuals

Loans

Asset Reconstruction Companies

Non Performing Assets     

Restructuring of Loans

Bad Loans     

Risk Management

BASEL I        

BASEL II

BASEL III      

Organisations - RBI, SEBI, IMF, World Bank & Others

General Awareness

Current Affairs  National & International

Sports

Abbreviations

Currencies & Capitals

General Science

Government Schemes & Policies

Banking Awareness

RBI

National Parks & Sanctuaries

IBPS RRB Marking Scheme 2020

The Marks are allotted to each section on the basis of exam pattern mentioned above. Qualifying passing marks is not the criteria in the exam. Candidates need to obtain IBPS RRB Cut Off Marks to qualify for the final merit list. The cut off is different every year and is decided by the IBPS. Also, there is negative marking of 1/4th marks in the exam. One-Fourth marks will be deducted for every wrong answer marked by candidates in Objective Multiple Choice Questions-based exam.

IBPS RRB Cut Off 2020

The IBPS RRB Cut Off Marks are decided by the IBPS itself on the basis of:

- Total Number of Vacancies

- Number of candidates appearing for exam

- Difficulty Level of Question Paper

Candidates who are able to obtain the Cut Off marks get selected for the next round.

IBPS RRB Provisional Allotment Merit List 2020

The merit list of provisional allotment under IBPS RRB is given on the basis of following parameters for each post:

IBPS RRB Officer Scale I - Marks obtained in IBPS RRB Mains exam will be counted for Interview & final merit list

IBPS RRB Officer Scale II & III - Marks obtained in Single Exam will be counted for selection to Interview & final merit list

IBPS RRB Office Assistant - Marks obtained in IBPS RRB Mains exam will be counted for final merit list

