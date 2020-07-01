IBPS RRB Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2020: Detailed Syllabus for RRB Officer Scale & Office Assistant - Prelims + Mains

IBPS RRB Syllabus 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification regarding the recruitment of Officer Assistants (Clerk) and Officer Scale I, II, II (PO) in the Regional Rural Banks (RRB). This year, IBPS aims to fill over 9600 vacancies through IBPS RRB Recruitment 2020. The IBPS RRB Vacancies are filled through two phases of examination - Prelims & Mains. The IBPS RRB Syllabus & Exam Pattern is different for both the posts - Officer cadre and Office Assistant Multipurpose. In this article, we have shared below the latest exam pattern and detailed syllabus for IBPS RRB exam. Get here subject-wise Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, English, Hindi, Computer Knowledge, General Awareness & Financial Awareness.
The IBPS conducts RRB exam every year to recruit candidates for various posts in the rural banks of the country. Lakh of aspirants appear for the exam every year to fetch a bank job in Gramin Banks. This makes IBPS RRB a highly competitive exam. It is advisable that candidates should thoroughly prepare for the exam on the basis of latest syllabus and exam pattern to crack the IBPS RRB 2020 exam with flying colours. For the ease of candidates, we have provided subject-wise and exam-wise syllabus and latest exam pattern of IBPS RRB prelims and mains exams. Candidates should go through the syllabus below and start their preparations now.
Let's first have a look at the important dates of the IBPS RRB 2020 exam:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Online application Process
|
1 July - 21 July 2020
|
IBPS RRB Prelims Exam Date 2020
|
1-2 August
8-9 August
16 August 2020
|
IBPS RRB Mains Exam Date 2020
|
October - November 2020
(Month of Exam Revised)
|
IBPS RRB Provisional Allotment 2020
|
January 2021
IBPS RRB Selection Process 2020
The IBPS RRB Selection Process is different for all the posts. Candidates need to undergo two successive phases of exam. Here is the selection process for each post:
IBPS RRB Officer Scale I - Prelims -> Mains -> Interview
IBPS RRB Officer Scale II & III - Single Exam -> Interview
IBPS RRB Office Assistant - Prelims & Mains
IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2020: Prelims & Mains
The exam pattern for prelims & mains and for all the posts is different. The only similarity is that the exam Prelims & Mains examinations for Officer Cadre and Office Assistant is carried out in Objective format, wherein multiple choice questions are asked from candidates. Now, have a look at the exam pattern for each post below:
IBPS RRB Prelims 2020: Exam Pattern for Office Assistant (Multipurpose)
|
Section
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Time
|
Reasoning
|
40
|
40
|
45 Minutes
|
Numerical Ability
|
40
|
40
|
Total
|
80
|
80
|
45 Minutes
IBPS RRB Prelims 2020: Exam Pattern for Officer Scale I
|
Section
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Time
|
Reasoning
|
40
|
40
|
45 Minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
40
|
40
|
Total
|
80
|
80
|
45 Minutes
There is negative marking of 1/4th marks for every wrong answer marked by candidates in Prelims exam. Candidates who will be able to crack the Prelims exam by fetching IBPS RRB Cut Off 2020 will be selected for the IBPS RRB Mains exam.
IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2020 for Single Exam
Single Exam for Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer)
|
Section
|
Total Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Reasoning
|
40
|
50
|
2 Hours
|
Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation
|
40
|
50
|
Financial Awareness
|
40
|
40
|
Computer Knowledge
|
40
|
20
|
English or Hindi Language
|
40
|
40
|
Total
|
200
|
200
|
2 Hours
Single Exam for Officer Scale - II (Specialist Cadre)
|
Section
|
Total Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Professional Knowledge
|
40
|
40
|
2 Hours
|
Reasoning
|
40
|
40
|
Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation
|
40
|
40
|
Financial Awareness
|
40
|
40
|
Computer Knowledge
|
40
|
20
|
English or Hindi Language
|
40
|
40
|
Total
|
200
|
200
|
2 Hours
Single Exam for Officer Scale - III
|
Section
|
Total Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Reasoning
|
40
|
50
|
2 Hours
|
Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation
|
40
|
50
|
Financial Awareness
|
40
|
40
|
Computer Knowledge
|
40
|
20
|
English or Hindi Language
|
40
|
40
|
Total
|
200
|
200
|
2 Hours
IBPS RRB Mains Exam Pattern 2020
IBPS RRB Mains 2020 Exam Pattern: Office Assistant (Multipurpose)
|
Section
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Time
|
Reasoning
|
40
|
50
|
2 Hours
|
Numerical Ability
|
40
|
50
|
General Awareness
|
40
|
40
|
Computer Knowledge
|
40
|
20
|
English/Hindi Language
|
40
|
40
|
Total
|
200
|
200
|
2 Hours
IBPS RRB Mains 2020 Exam Pattern: Officer Scale-I
|
Section
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Time
|
Reasoning
|
40
|
50
|
2 Hours
|
Numerical Ability
|
40
|
50
|
General Awareness
|
40
|
40
|
Computer Knowledge
|
40
|
20
|
English/Hindi Language
|
40
|
40
|
Total
|
200
|
200
|
2 Hours
IBPS RRB Syllabus 2020: Prelims & Mains
Now that you are familiar with the exam pattern of each post and phase, have a look at the detailed syllabus of each subject below:
|
Subject
|
Syllabus & Topics
|
Reasoning
|
Puzzles - Seating Arrangement/Circular/Direction-based/MISC
Number Series
Odd man out
Coding-Decoding
Blood Relation
Analogy
Syllogism
Alphabet Test
Ranking and Time
Causes and Effects
Direction Sense
Figure Series
Word Formation
Statement and Assumption
Assertion and Reason
Statement and Conclusion
Statement and Arguments
Statements and Action Courses
|
Quantitative Aptitude
Or
Numerical Ability
|
Number System
Data Interpretation - Bar Graph, Line Graph & Pie chart
HCF & LCM
Profit & Loss
Simple Interest & Compound Interest
Time & Work
Time & Distance
Decimal & Fraction
Averages
Simplification
Partnership
Percentages
Ratio & Proportion
Averages
Case Studies
Charts and Graphs
Permutation & Combination
Probability
|
English Language or Hindi Language
|
Reading Comprehensions
Grammar / Vyakaran
Spotting Errors
Fill in the Blanks
Misspelled Words
Jumbled Words
Rearrangement of Sentence
Jumbled up sentences
Idioms and Phrases
Cloze Tests
One word Substitution
|
Computer Knowledge
|
Fundamentals of Computer
History of Computers
Future of Computers
Basic Knowledge of Internet & Networking
Software & Hardware
Abbreviations
Shortcut Keys
MS Office
Database
Security Tools, Virus, Hacking, Trojans
Input and Output Devices
Computer Languages
|
Financial Awareness
|
Current events in Financial World
Monetary Policy
Budget
Economic Survey
Banking
Banking Reforms in India
Bank Accounts of Special Individuals
Loans
Asset Reconstruction Companies
Non Performing Assets
Restructuring of Loans
Bad Loans
Risk Management
BASEL I
BASEL II
BASEL III
Organisations - RBI, SEBI, IMF, World Bank & Others
|
General Awareness
|
Current Affairs National & International
Sports
Abbreviations
Currencies & Capitals
General Science
Government Schemes & Policies
Banking Awareness
RBI
National Parks & Sanctuaries
IBPS RRB Marking Scheme 2020
The Marks are allotted to each section on the basis of exam pattern mentioned above. Qualifying passing marks is not the criteria in the exam. Candidates need to obtain IBPS RRB Cut Off Marks to qualify for the final merit list. The cut off is different every year and is decided by the IBPS. Also, there is negative marking of 1/4th marks in the exam. One-Fourth marks will be deducted for every wrong answer marked by candidates in Objective Multiple Choice Questions-based exam.
IBPS RRB Cut Off 2020
The IBPS RRB Cut Off Marks are decided by the IBPS itself on the basis of:
- Total Number of Vacancies
- Number of candidates appearing for exam
- Difficulty Level of Question Paper
Candidates who are able to obtain the Cut Off marks get selected for the next round.
IBPS RRB Provisional Allotment Merit List 2020
The merit list of provisional allotment under IBPS RRB is given on the basis of following parameters for each post:
IBPS RRB Officer Scale I - Marks obtained in IBPS RRB Mains exam will be counted for Interview & final merit list
IBPS RRB Officer Scale II & III - Marks obtained in Single Exam will be counted for selection to Interview & final merit list
IBPS RRB Office Assistant - Marks obtained in IBPS RRB Mains exam will be counted for final merit list