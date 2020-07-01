IBPS RRB Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2020: Detailed Syllabus for RRB Officer Scale & Office Assistant - Prelims + Mains

IBPS RRB Syllabus 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification regarding the recruitment of Officer Assistants (Clerk) and Officer Scale I, II, II (PO) in the Regional Rural Banks (RRB). This year, IBPS aims to fill over 9600 vacancies through IBPS RRB Recruitment 2020. The IBPS RRB Vacancies are filled through two phases of examination - Prelims & Mains. The IBPS RRB Syllabus & Exam Pattern is different for both the posts - Officer cadre and Office Assistant Multipurpose. In this article, we have shared below the latest exam pattern and detailed syllabus for IBPS RRB exam. Get here subject-wise Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, English, Hindi, Computer Knowledge, General Awareness & Financial Awareness.

IBPS RRB 2020 Notification PDF

The IBPS conducts RRB exam every year to recruit candidates for various posts in the rural banks of the country. Lakh of aspirants appear for the exam every year to fetch a bank job in Gramin Banks. This makes IBPS RRB a highly competitive exam. It is advisable that candidates should thoroughly prepare for the exam on the basis of latest syllabus and exam pattern to crack the IBPS RRB 2020 exam with flying colours. For the ease of candidates, we have provided subject-wise and exam-wise syllabus and latest exam pattern of IBPS RRB prelims and mains exams. Candidates should go through the syllabus below and start their preparations now.

Let's first have a look at the important dates of the IBPS RRB 2020 exam:

Event Date Online application Process 1 July - 21 July 2020 IBPS RRB Prelims Exam Date 2020 1-2 August 8-9 August 16 August 2020 IBPS RRB Mains Exam Date 2020 October - November 2020 (Month of Exam Revised) IBPS RRB Provisional Allotment 2020 January 2021

IBPS RRB Selection Process 2020

The IBPS RRB Selection Process is different for all the posts. Candidates need to undergo two successive phases of exam. Here is the selection process for each post:

IBPS RRB Officer Scale I - Prelims -> Mains -> Interview

IBPS RRB Officer Scale II & III - Single Exam -> Interview

IBPS RRB Office Assistant - Prelims & Mains

IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2020: Prelims & Mains

The exam pattern for prelims & mains and for all the posts is different. The only similarity is that the exam Prelims & Mains examinations for Officer Cadre and Office Assistant is carried out in Objective format, wherein multiple choice questions are asked from candidates. Now, have a look at the exam pattern for each post below:

IBPS RRB Prelims 2020: Exam Pattern for Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

Section No. of Questions Marks Time Reasoning 40 40 45 Minutes Numerical Ability 40 40 Total 80 80 45 Minutes

IBPS RRB Prelims 2020: Exam Pattern for Officer Scale I

Section No. of Questions Marks Time Reasoning 40 40 45 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude 40 40 Total 80 80 45 Minutes

There is negative marking of 1/4th marks for every wrong answer marked by candidates in Prelims exam. Candidates who will be able to crack the Prelims exam by fetching IBPS RRB Cut Off 2020 will be selected for the IBPS RRB Mains exam.

IBPS RRB Exam Pattern 2020 for Single Exam

Single Exam for Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer)

Section Total Questions Marks Duration Reasoning 40 50 2 Hours Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation 40 50 Financial Awareness 40 40 Computer Knowledge 40 20 English or Hindi Language 40 40 Total 200 200 2 Hours

Single Exam for Officer Scale - II (Specialist Cadre)

Section Total Questions Marks Duration Professional Knowledge 40 40 2 Hours Reasoning 40 40 Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation 40 40 Financial Awareness 40 40 Computer Knowledge 40 20 English or Hindi Language 40 40 Total 200 200 2 Hours

Single Exam for Officer Scale - III

Section Total Questions Marks Duration Reasoning 40 50 2 Hours Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation 40 50 Financial Awareness 40 40 Computer Knowledge 40 20 English or Hindi Language 40 40 Total 200 200 2 Hours

IBPS RRB Mains Exam Pattern 2020

IBPS RRB Mains 2020 Exam Pattern: Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

Section No. of Questions Marks Time Reasoning 40 50 2 Hours Numerical Ability 40 50 General Awareness 40 40 Computer Knowledge 40 20 English/Hindi Language 40 40 Total 200 200 2 Hours

IBPS RRB Mains 2020 Exam Pattern: Officer Scale-I

Section No. of Questions Marks Time Reasoning 40 50 2 Hours Numerical Ability 40 50 General Awareness 40 40 Computer Knowledge 40 20 English/Hindi Language 40 40 Total 200 200 2 Hours

IBPS RRB Syllabus 2020: Prelims & Mains

Now that you are familiar with the exam pattern of each post and phase, have a look at the detailed syllabus of each subject below:

Subject Syllabus & Topics Reasoning Puzzles - Seating Arrangement/Circular/Direction-based/MISC Number Series Odd man out Coding-Decoding Blood Relation Analogy Syllogism Alphabet Test Ranking and Time Causes and Effects Direction Sense Figure Series Word Formation Statement and Assumption Assertion and Reason Statement and Conclusion Statement and Arguments Statements and Action Courses Quantitative Aptitude Or Numerical Ability Number System Data Interpretation - Bar Graph, Line Graph & Pie chart HCF & LCM Profit & Loss Simple Interest & Compound Interest Time & Work Time & Distance Decimal & Fraction Averages Simplification Partnership Percentages Ratio & Proportion Averages Case Studies Charts and Graphs Permutation & Combination Probability English Language or Hindi Language Reading Comprehensions Grammar / Vyakaran Spotting Errors Fill in the Blanks Misspelled Words Jumbled Words Rearrangement of Sentence Jumbled up sentences Idioms and Phrases Cloze Tests One word Substitution Computer Knowledge Fundamentals of Computer History of Computers Future of Computers Basic Knowledge of Internet & Networking Software & Hardware Abbreviations Shortcut Keys MS Office Database Security Tools, Virus, Hacking, Trojans Input and Output Devices Computer Languages Financial Awareness Current events in Financial World Monetary Policy Budget Economic Survey Banking Banking Reforms in India Bank Accounts of Special Individuals Loans Asset Reconstruction Companies Non Performing Assets Restructuring of Loans Bad Loans Risk Management BASEL I BASEL II BASEL III Organisations - RBI, SEBI, IMF, World Bank & Others General Awareness Current Affairs National & International Sports Abbreviations Currencies & Capitals General Science Government Schemes & Policies Banking Awareness RBI National Parks & Sanctuaries

IBPS RRB Marking Scheme 2020

The Marks are allotted to each section on the basis of exam pattern mentioned above. Qualifying passing marks is not the criteria in the exam. Candidates need to obtain IBPS RRB Cut Off Marks to qualify for the final merit list. The cut off is different every year and is decided by the IBPS. Also, there is negative marking of 1/4th marks in the exam. One-Fourth marks will be deducted for every wrong answer marked by candidates in Objective Multiple Choice Questions-based exam.

IBPS RRB Cut Off 2020

The IBPS RRB Cut Off Marks are decided by the IBPS itself on the basis of:

- Total Number of Vacancies

- Number of candidates appearing for exam

- Difficulty Level of Question Paper

Candidates who are able to obtain the Cut Off marks get selected for the next round.

IBPS RRB Provisional Allotment Merit List 2020

The merit list of provisional allotment under IBPS RRB is given on the basis of following parameters for each post:

IBPS RRB Officer Scale I - Marks obtained in IBPS RRB Mains exam will be counted for Interview & final merit list

IBPS RRB Officer Scale II & III - Marks obtained in Single Exam will be counted for selection to Interview & final merit list

IBPS RRB Office Assistant - Marks obtained in IBPS RRB Mains exam will be counted for final merit list