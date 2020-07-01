IBPS RRB Eligibility Criteria 2020: Age Limit, Educational Qualification & Experience for GEN/OBC/SC/ST/PwD

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has begun the recruitment process for filling up over 9600 vacancies of Officers Scale-I, II & III and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). Candidates who fulfill the desired eligibility criteria can apply online now for the IBPS RRB 2020 exam. The IBPS RRB Eligibility Criteria is consist of age limit, educational qualifications and work experience. There are some relaxations for the reserved category candidates such as SC, ST, OBC, PwD and Ex-Servicemen. Here in this article, we have shared below detailed eligibility criteria for all the posts below. Have a look at the given eligibility requirements and apply online now for the IBPS RRB Recruitment 2020.

IBPS fills up the vacant posts of Officer cadre and Office Assistants in RRB by conducting two phases of examination - Prelims and Mains. Candidates need to clear these both exams by obtaining the IBPS RRB Cut Off marks. The qualification of candidates in each phase decides about the selection of candidates for the final merit list for provisional allotment. This year, 43 regional rural banks are participating in the recruitment drive. The IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 exam is expected to be held in August 2020 and the Mains exam will be held tentatively in October/November 2020.

Let's now have a look at the detailed eligibility criteria of IBPS RRB 2020 exam below:

IBPS RRB Eligibility Criteria 2020: Age Limit & Educational Qualification

IBPS RRB Age Limit 2020

As on 1st July 2020, the minimum age of candidates applying for Officer Scale II and III should be 21 years. On the other hand, the minimum age of candidates applying for Officer Scale I and Office Assistant should be 18 years as on 1st July. Have a look at the minimum and maximum age limit for all the posts below:

Post Minimum Maximum Officer Scale III (Senior Manager) 21 years 40 years Officer Scale II (Manager) 21 years 32 years Officer Scale I (Assistant Manager) 18 years 30 years Office Assistant (Multipurpose) 18 years 28 years

Note: The Maximum age limit is valid only for General and EWS category candidates

Age Relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/PwD Category

The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates. Have a look at the relaxation of upper age for various categories below:

Category Age Relaxation OBC 3 years SC/ ST 5 years Persons affected by 1984 riots 5 years Persons With Benchmark Disability (PwD) 10 years Ex-Servicemen/ Disabled Ex-Servicemen (for Office Assistant) Period of service in defence forces + 3 years (8 years for SC/ST Disabled Ex-Servicemen) with maximum age limit of 50 years Widow/Divorced women/Divorced women who have not remarried ( for Office Assistant) 9 years For Ex-servicemen commissioned officers who served minimum 5 years military service & were released on completion of assignment (for Officer Cadre) 5 years

IBPS RRB Educational Qualification & Work Experience 2020

Candidates need to posses the desired educational qualification as per the post applied for. IBPS RRB Officer Scale II & Officer Scale III candidates need to have the work experience as well. Have a look at the qualifications and work experience for Office Assistant (Multipurpose), Officer Scale I, Officer Scale - II General Banking Officer, Officer Scale III Specialist Officers and Officer Scale-III Senior Manager below:

Post Educational Qualification Experience Office Assistant (Multipurpose) Graduation or Bachelor’s degree in any discipline Proficiency in local language as desired by participating RRB Working knowledge of Computer - Officer Scale I (Assistant Manager) Graduation or Bachelor’s degree in any discipline Preference for those having degree in Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Horticulture, Forestry, Agricultural Engineering, Information Technology, Management, Law, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Economics or Accountancy Proficiency in local language as desired by participating RRB Working knowledge of Computer - Officer Scale - II General Banking Officer (Manager) Graduation or Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with at least 50% marks Preference for those having degree in Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Horticulture, Forestry, Agricultural Engineering, Information Technology, Management, Law, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Economics or Accountancy 2 Years as an officer in Bank/ Financial Institution Officer Scale - II Specialist Officers

(Managers) Information Technology Officer Graduation in Communication/Computer Science/Electronics/ Information Technology with at least 50% marks Desirable: Certificate in C++, Java, ASP, PHP, VB, VC, OCP 1 year in relevant field Chartered Accountant Certified Associate (CA) from ICAI 1 Year as CA Law Officer Graduation in Law or its equivalent with at least 50% marks 2 years as an advocate OR 2 Years as Law Officer in Bank/Financial Institutions Treasury Manager CA or MBA 1 Year in relevant field Marketing Officer MBA in Marketing 1 Year in relevant field Agricultural Officer Graduation in Agriculture/Forestry/ Veterinary Science/ Horticulture/ Dairy/ Animal Husbandry/ Agricultural Engineering/ Pisciculture with at least 50% marks 2 Years in relevant field Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager) Bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks Preference for those having Degree or Diploma in Finance, Banking, Marketing, Agriculture, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Co-operation, IT, Management, Law, Economics and Accountancy 5 years experience as Officer in Bank/Financial Institutions

Note: The educational qualifications should be from a recognised University, Institution or College and the results should be declared before 21st July 2020