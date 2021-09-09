ICAI Recruitment 2021 for Assistant, UDC and LDC Post: Salary Upto 8 Lakhs, Download Notification @icai.org

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is hiring for Assistant, LDC and UDC on .icai.org. Details Here

ICAI Recruitment 2021: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant, LDC and UDC on .icai.org. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format within 15 days from date of release of this advertisement.

ICAI Recruitment Notification

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: within 15 days from date of release of this advertisement

ICAI Vacancy Details

Assistant - Accounts - 2

Assistant 3 Years - Civil Engineer - 1

Assistant - Information Technology - 1

UDC - 3

LDC - 2

Eligibility Criteria for ICAI Assistant, LDC and UDC

Educational Qualification:

Assistant - M.Com/MBA (Finance)/MCA/M.E. or M.Tech Degree in Civil Engineering, IT or Computer Science and 3 years of experience

UDC - Graduate in any discipline. 5 Years of experience and typing speed of 40 words per minute in English

LDC - Graduate in any discipline. 1 Year of experience and typing speed of 40 words per minute in English

Age Limit:

22 to 38 years

ICAI Salary:

Rs. 4.5 lakhs - Rs. 8.8 lakhs per annum (approx.)

Selection Process for ICAI Assistant, LDC and UDC

Only shortlisted candidates will be invited for Interview.

How to apply for ICAI Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested candidates may send their application in Structured format through email at recruit2021@icai.in or can send through speed post to Joint Director - HR, The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI Bhawan, I.P.Marg, New Delhi-110002, superscribing on the envelope “Application for the post of Assistant / UDC/ LDC” within 15 days from date of release of this advertisement.