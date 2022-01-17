ICAR IARI Admit Card 2022 To Release Soon for 641 Technician Posts @iari.res.in, Exam from Jan 25

ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) will soon release the Admit Card for the written exam for the 641 Technician Post on its official website-iari.res.in. Check details here.

ICAR IARI Admit Card 2022: ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) will soon release the Admit Card for the written exam for the 641 Technician Posts. Indian Agricultural Research Institute is set to conduct the Computer Based Test for the post from 25 January to 05 February 2022. All such candidates applied successfully for the 641 Technician Posts can download their ICAR IARI Admit Card 2022 from its official website-iari.res.in, once it is uploaded.

You can download the ICAR IARI Admit Card 2022 for the 641 Technician Post from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download ICAR IARI Admit Card 2022 Check Steps

visit the official website of IARI i.e. @iari.res.in. Go to the Recruitment Cell on the Home page. Click on the link “ICAR IARI Admit Card 2022" available on the home page. You will be redirected to new page where you have to provide your login credentials on the link available on the page. You will get your ICAR IARI Admit Card 2022 on your screen. Download and save the ICAR IARI Admit Card 2022 for future reference.

It is noted that earlier ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) had invited online applications for recruitment of Technicians. A total of 641 vacancies is to be filled through this recruitment. Candidates with 10th passed and the age between 18 years to 30 years have applied for IARI Technician Recruitment 2021-22.

As per the notification released, Applicants will have to appear in the online exam which is scheduled to be held from 25 January to 05 February 2022. The selected candidates will have to undergo one-year on-the-job training, which will be provided by the respective Institutes to the selected candidates.

After successful completion of the one year training, a certificate to this effect will be provided by the Director of the concerned Institute.

Computer Based Test/Examination shall consist of Objective Type 100 Questions with 4 multiple choice answers out of which candidate has to choose one correct answer only. Candidates should note that each question carries one mark and for each wrong answer ¼ (0.25) mark shall be deducted.