ICAR IARI Recruitment 2021 for 38 Posts of Research Associate, Young Professional and others @iari.res.in, Download PDF

ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute Job 2021 Notification: ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) has released notification in the Employment News (04-10 September 2021) for recruitment of Research Associate, Young Professional and other Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 24 September 2021.

In a bid to apply for ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute Job 2021 Notification, candidates should have Ph.D/M.Sc/B.Sc. (Agriculture)/Xth pass with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute Job 2021.



Important Date for ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute Job 2021 Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 24 September 2021

Vacancy Details for ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute Job 2021 Notification:

Research Associate (RA): 02

Senior Research Fellow (SRF): 03

Young Professional-I(YP-I): 16

Lab cum Field Worker: 17

Eligibility Criteria for ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute Job 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Research Associate (RA): Ph.D in Environment science /Microbiology /Biochemistry /Plant Physiology/Life Sciences)Senior Research Fellow (SRF): M.Sc. in Biochemistry/Physiology/Microbiology/Life Sciences

Young Professional-I(YP-I): B.Sc.(Agriculture) orBSc. (Botany with minimum six months research experience)

Lab cum Field Worker: Xth pass.

ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute Job 2021 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute Job 2021 Notification:

Interested candidates can submit their application along with signed copies of the CV having a signed colour photograph along with self-attested copies of Xth, XIIth, B.Sc, M.Sc, Ph.D mark sheet and degree certificates, proof of Date of Birth and experience certificates against the desirable qualification (if applicable) to the respective PI/CCPI of the places where the vacancies exist, indicating clearly the name of the post applied for. Shortlisted candidates will be informed by Email and are expected to join virtually for an interview on 24 September, 2021.