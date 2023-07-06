icar.nta.nic.in ICAR Admit Card 2023: Download Link for JRF/SRF Exam; Check AIEEA, AICE Exam Date, Syllabus

ICAR JRF 2023 Admit Card has been released by the National Testing Agency. Check Direct Link to Download ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.)-2023 Admit Card, Exam Date and Other Details Here.

ICAR JRF 2023 Admit Card: National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit card for the ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF(Ph.D)]-2023. Candidates who applied for ICAR JRF Exam 2023 can download ICAR Admit Card for JRF through the official website - icar.nta.nic.in. The direct link to download AICE JRF Admit Card is also provided in this article. Admit Card will not be sent by post.

ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF(Ph.D) Entrance Exam will be held on July 09 2023, 02:30 P.M. to 04:30 P.M. The exam will be held in 89 Cities across the country.

ICAR JRF Admit Card Download Link

Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their Admit Card in good condition for future reference. In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for the Examination he/she can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000/011-6922770 or write to NTA at icar@nta.ac.in

How to Download IARI JRF Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1:Go to the official website of ICAR NTA - icar.nta.nic.in

Step 2:Click on ‘ICAR AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.)-2023 Admit Card’

Step 3: Enter your ‘Application No’, ‘Date of Birth’, ‘Enter Security Pin’ and ‘Security Pin’

Step 4: Download AICE JRF SRF Admit Card

Candidate must not mutilate the Admit Card or change any entry made therein. However, the Admit Card issue shall not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility, which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of admission.

ICAR JRF Exam Overview 2023

Name of Exam Body National Testing Agency (NTA) Name of Recruitment Body Indian Council of Agricultural Research Exam Name AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.)-2023 Mode of Examination LAN Based CBT (Computer Based Test) Number of Questions and Marks 20 Questions of 80 Marks on Part A (General knowledge/reasoning ability) 50 Questions of 200 Marks on Part B Core Group containing the specialized Subject opted by the candidate for Ph.D. 50 Questions of 200 Marks on Part C Specialized Subject opted by the candidate for Ph.D Type of Questions Multiple Choice with 4 options Scoring 4 marks for each correct response

-1 mark for each incorrect response (negative scoring)

0 for non-attempt Medium of Question Paper English

ICAR JRF Syllabus 2023

Section A – First 20 MCQs will be common to all 72 specialized Subjects. The questions assess the level of the candidate’s awareness of the environment and its application to the society. The questions are based on general knowledge in the domain of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries and Allied Sciences, etc. including current events and matters of everyday observation and experience.

Section B – 50 MCQs will be from the Core Group (refer Table 1) containing the specialized Subject opted by the candidate for pursuing Ph.D.

Section C - 50 MCQs will be from one of the specialized Subjects (Annexure-III) in Masters Degree opted by the candidate for pursuing Ph.D.

NTA will also release provisional Answer Keys of the questions along with the question papers

attempted by the respective Candidates on the NTA website www.nta.ac.in, https://icar.nta.nic.in/ after the exam.