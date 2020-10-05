ICF Apprentice Merit List 2020 Released @icf.indianrailways.gov.in, Indian Coach Factory Railway Apprentice DV From 7 October

ICF Apprentice Merit List 2020: Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, Ministry of Railways has released the provisional merit list for the post of Apprentice. All candidates who have applied for ICF Apprentice Recruitment 2020 can download ICF Apprentice Provisional List from the official website icf.indianrailways.gov.in.

ICF Apprentice Merit List PDFs are given below. The candidates can check provisional list of applicants for different category through the links below:

ICF Apprentice Merit List Download:

The shortlisted candidates will now appear for Document Verification (DV)Round.ICF Apprentice DV will be conducted from as follow:

Category DV Date PwBD/Freshers 07 October 2020 PwBD/ITI 07 October 2020 MLT (MEDICAL LAB TECHNICIAN) 08 October 2020 PASAA (Programming & System Administration Assistant) 08 October 2020 Ex - ITI 07 October 2020 Fresher 08, 09, 12, 13 and 14 October 2020

The candidates should ensure all the original documents are available for perusal along with acknowledgement of Application with one set of photo copy of all the certificates before entering the Document Verification counter. They should bring following documents at the time of DV:

Downloaded Bio data form duly filled in by candidates.

Downloaded Acknowledgment slip of Application (mandatory)

Marksheet X, XII, ITI(NCVT/SCVT/COPA)

Transfer Certificate

PwBD certificate, if any (from recognized central/State Govt Doctors)

Address Proof (candidate or parent’s address proof only will be entertained)

Community Certificate issued by competent Authority

Aadhaar Card

A total of 1000 vacancies are available for various trades including Carpenter, Electrician, Fitter, Machinist, Painter, Welder,MLT Radiology, MLT Pathology and PASAA.