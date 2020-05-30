ICFRE Recruitment 2020: Apply for 38 Conservator of Forests (CF) and Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Posts

ICFRE Recruitment 2020: Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) has invited applications for the post of Conservator of Forests (CF) and Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF). CF Posts are to be filled up thrpugh IFS officers in the Level 13 and 13A of Pay Matrix of 7th CPC while DCF Posts are to be filled up through officers of Indian Forests Service/State Forest Service in the Levels 10, 11, 12 and 13 of the Pay Matrix of 7th CPC.

Eligible officers can submit their applications in the prescribed format on or before 15 July 2020.

Important Date:

Last Date of Application: 15 July 2020

ICFRE Vacancy Details

Institute/Centre CF DCF JCFRE (Hqr.)/Forest Research Institute Dehra Dun 12 4 Forest Research Centre for Eco-Rehabilitation, Prayagraj 1 2 Tropical Forest Research Institute, Jabalpur 1 3 Forest Research Centre for Skill Development, Chhindwara 1 2 Arid Forest Research Institute,, Jodhpur 2 1 Institute of Wood Science and Technology, Bengaluru 1 - Rain Forest Research Institute Jorhat 2 3 Forest Research Centre for Bamboo & Rattan, Aizawl - 1 Forest Research Centre for Coastal Ecosystem, Vishakapattnam - 1 Institute of Forest Productivity, Ranchi 1 - Total 21 17

How to download ICFRE CF DCF Recruitment 2020 ?

The IFS/SFS officers who are willing to be considered for appointment on deputation against these vacancies with liability to serve anywhere in can send their applications through proper channel to the Secretary, Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education, P.O. New Forest, Debra Dun -248006. The application should be received by the Secretary, ICFRE on or before 15 July 2020 in the prescribed proforma (copy enclosed) & requisite non-refundable fee of Rs.500/-in the form of Demand Draft in favour of Accounts Officer, ICFRE and payable at Debra Dun.

ICFRE Recruitment Notification PDF