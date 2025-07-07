ICFRE TFRI Recruitment 2025: Apply Online For Group C Posts, Check Eligibility, Application process and more

ICFRE TFRI Recruitment 2025: The Indian Council of Forestry Research & Education (ICFRE) – Tropical Forest Research Institute (TFRI), Jabalpur has officially released the notification for various Group C posts. Under the ICFRE TFRI Recruitment 2025 drive, a total of 14 Group-C vacancies including Technical Assistant, Forest Guard, and Driver are to be filled. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online from 14th July 2025 to 10th August 2025 at https://tfri.icfre.org.
Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in written exam followed by Skill Test/Trade Test. The written test tentatively will be held in first week of September 2025.
ICFRE TFRI Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF
The details notification pdf for the Group-C vacancies are available on the official website. Alternatively you can download the detailed pdf directly through the link given below-
|ICFRE TFRI Recruitment 2025
|Download PDF
ICFRE TFRI Recruitment 2025 Important Dates
The online application process for Group-C vacancies including Technical Assistant, Forest Guard, and Driver will be commenced from July 14, 2025. You can check the details schedule given below-
|Particulars
|Details
|Opening Date for Online Application
|July 14, 2025
|Closing Date for Online Application
|August 08, 2025
|Tentative Date of Online Application
|1st Week of September
|Date of Skill Test/Trade Test
|To be notified latter
ICFRE TFRI Recruitment 2025 Vacancy
A total of 14 Group-C vacancies including Technical Assistant, Forest Guard, and Driver are available to be filled through the recruitment drive. Check details of the vacancy given below-
|Particulars
|Details
|Technical Assistant Category II
|10
|Forest Guard (Level-2)
|03
|Driver (Ordinary Grade)
|01
ICFRE TFRI Recruitment 2025 Educational Qualification
Applicants should have posts wise requisite educational qualification to apply for these posts. You can check the posts wise educational qualification given below-
|Name of post
|Educational Qualification
|Technical Assistant Category II
|Bachelor degree in Science with Botany/Zoology/Agriculture/Forestry/Biotechnology/
Chemistry/Environmental Science/Statistics (as one of the subjects) from a recognized University.
|Forest Guard (Level-2)
|12th standard pass with Science from a Government recognized Board.
The appointee will be required to complete Forestry training course successfully from a recognized Forest
Guard training institution during the probation period.
Physical Proficiency Test and Medical standard are given below in Exam pattern
|Driver (Ordinary Grade)
|Essential
(i) Matriculation from a recognized board.
(ii) Possession of a valid driving license for motor cars.
(iii) Experience of driving a motor car for three years or more.
Desirable: Knowledge of motor mechanism (the candidate should be able to remove minor defects in vehicles).
Check the notification link for details of the eligibility of the posts.
How To Apply For ICFRE TFRI Recruitment 2025?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply on-line through the link given on the official website. You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website https://www.mponline.gov.in / https://iforms.mponline.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link ICFRE TFRI recruitment 2025 on the homepage.
Step 3: Provide the required details.
Step 4: Submit the application form.
Step 5: Submit the required documents.
Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.
