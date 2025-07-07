ICFRE TFRI Recruitment 2025: Apply Online For Group C Posts, Check Eligibility, Application process and more

ICFRE TFRI Recruitment 2025: The Indian Council of Forestry Research & Education (ICFRE) – Tropical Forest Research Institute (TFRI), Jabalpur has officially released the notification for various Group C posts. Under the ICFRE TFRI Recruitment 2025 drive, a total of 14 Group-C vacancies including Technical Assistant, Forest Guard, and Driver are to be filled. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online from 14th July 2025 to 10th August 2025 at https://tfri.icfre.org.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in written exam followed by Skill Test/Trade Test. The written test tentatively will be held in first week of September 2025.

ICFRE TFRI Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

The details notification pdf for the Group-C vacancies are available on the official website. Alternatively you can download the detailed pdf directly through the link given below-