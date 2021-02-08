ICMR NICPR Recruitment 2021 for Project Coordinator, Research Officer and other Posts @main.icmr.nic.in, Download PDF

ICMR NICPR Recruitment 2021: ICMR-National Institute of Cancer Prevention & Research (NICPR), Noida has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Project Coordinator, Research Officer and other. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled from 09 to 12 February 2021.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including PhD/Master's degree/Graduate with additional qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for ICMR NICPR Recruitment 2020.

Candidates willing to apply for ICMR NICPR Recruitment 2021 can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for ICMR NICPR Recruitment 2021:

Date of walk-in-interview: 09 to 12 February 2021

Vacancy Details for ICMR NICPR Recruitment 2021:

Project Coordinator (tobacco control/policy)-01

Research Officer (health economics) -01

Project Officer -01

Consultant (Web-admin/IT)-01

IT Specialist-01

Project Assistant- Admin/Account-01

Media and Communication Officer-01

Eligibility Criteria for ICMR NICPR Recruitment 2021:

Educational Qualification

Project Coordinator(tobacco control/policy)-PhD in Law, Public Policy, Population Studies, Social Work from a recognized university OR Master's degree in Law, Public Policy, Public Health, Population Studies, Social Work from a recognized university with two year experience in relevant field OR Graduate in Law, Public Policy, Public Health, Population Studies, Social Work from a recognized university with minimum three years of experience in relevant field.

Research Officer (health economics) -PhD in economics, statistics, population studies, biostatistics from a recognized university OR Master's degree in economics, statistics, population studies, biostatistics from a recognized university with one year experience in relevant field OR Graduate in degree in economics, statistics, population studies, biostatistics from a recognized university with three year experience in relevant field.

Project Officer -Master's degree in population studies, sustainable work, development practice, social planning and development from a recognized university with one experience in relevant field year OR Graduate in degree in population studies, sustainable development practice, social work, planning and development from a recognized university with three year experience in relevant field.

Consultant (Web-admin/IT)-Bachelors in computer science/ computer application/IT from a recognized university with minimum five years of experience in relevant field OR Master's degree in computer science/computer application/1Tfrom a recognized university with two year experience in relevant field.

IT Specialist-Bachelors in computer science/ computer application/IT from a with minimum three recognized university years of experience in relevant field OR Master's degree in computer science/computer application/1T from a recognized university with one year experience in relevant field.

Project Assistant- Graduate in Science/Commerce/Business Administration from a with recognized university minimum three years of experience in relevant field OR Master's degree in Science/Commerce/Business Administration/Management from a recognized university with one year experience in relevant field

Media and Communication Officer-Graduate in mass media communication/journalism from a recognized university with minimum three years of experience in relevant field OR Master's degree in mass media communication/journalism from a recognized university with one year experience in relevant field.

ICMR NICPR Recruitment 2021: PDF





How to Apply for ICMR NICPR Recruitment 2021:

Interested candidate can download the attached format from the official website and fill the application in all respect and submit the copy of documents (Age. educational qualification, experience, caste etc.) with the completed application form on the day on walk-in interview/written examination from 09 to 12 February 2021 as mentioned in the notification in accordance with the posts and interview. Please check the notification link for details of the post wise interview schedule.