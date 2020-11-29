ICMR NIIH Recruitment 2020 for Lab Technician and other Posts @main.icmr.nic.in, Check Eligibility/Application Process Here

ICMR – National Institute of Immunohaematology (ICMR - NIIH)Jobs Notification: ICMR – National Institute of Immunohaematology (ICMR - NIIH), Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India has invited applications for the Lab Technician, Senior Research Fellow posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for ICMR NIIH Recruitment 2020 on or before to 03 December 2020.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including M.Sc. in Life Science/Microbiology/Genetics/Molecular Biotechnology/Biochemistry and 10 + 2 in Sciences can apply for ICMR NIIH Recruitment 2020.

Candidates willing to apply for ICMR NIIH Recruitment 2020 can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification details for ICMR NIIH Recruitment 2020:

Ref No: ICMR/NIIH/ Advt.1/20-21

Date: 23 November 2020

Important Dates for ICMR NIIH Recruitment 2020:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 03 December 2020

Vacancy Details for ICMR NIIH Recruitment 2020:

Senior Research Fellow-04

Lab Technician-01

Eligibility Criteria for ICMR NIIH Recruitment 2020:

Educational Qualification

Senior Research Fellow-Candidates should have M.Sc. in Life Science/Microbiology/Genetics/Molecular Biotechnology/ Biochemistry with 2 years research experience.

Desirable: Experience in Molecular Biology.

Lab Technician- 10+ 2 in Science subjects and two years Diploma in Medical Laboratory

Technology (DMLT)

Desirable: B.Sc. Life Science /Microbiology/Biochemistry/Biotechnology.

Candidates should check the notification link for details of the Educational Qualification of the Posts.

Age Limit (As on 01 December 2020) for ICMR NIIH Recruitment 2020:

Senior Research Fellow-28 years

Lab Technician- 30 years

Age relaxation for SC/OBC/PWD and Experience candidate will be as per the rules.

ICMR NIIH Recruitment 2020: PDF





How to Apply for ICMR NIIH Recruitment 2020:

Interested and eligible candidates can download the application from the official website -http://www.niih.org.in and fill it with his/her own handwriting and send the same to the mail id- estniih1310@gmail.com on or before 03 December 2020. Please check the short notification for details in this regard.