ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2022 For Nurse, DEO & Others: Check Salary And How To Apply

ICMR NIIRNCD has invited online application for the Nurse, DEO & Others on its official website. Check ICMR NIIRNCD recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: ICMR- National Institute for Implementation Research on Non-Communicable Diseases (Jodhpur) has invited applications for recruitment of various posts including Project Technical Officer, Junior Nurse, Laboratory Technician and Data Entry Operator post. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview for these posts scheduled on 21 November 2022.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including Graduate/Intermediate or 12th pass in science stream/High School with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Applying applicants should note that only eligible candidates will appear for written test/walk-in-interview /personal discussion. In case of more than 30 eligible candidates, a written test will be conducted comprising of multiple choice questions for which the level of questions would be of essential qualification prescribed for the post.



Notification Details ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2022 Job :

Advt. No. NIIRNCD/DNMS Proj./Rectt./2022-23

Important Date ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Date of Walk-in-interview :21 November 2022

Please check the notification link for details of the Venue, Date &

time of Written test / Walk-in interview /Personal discussion for the various posts.

Vacancy Details ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Project Technical Officer-03

Junior Nurse -01

Laboratory Technician-01

Data Entry Operator Grade-B-01

Eligibility Criteria ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Project Technical Officer-Graduate in Social Work/Population Studies/Sociology/Psychology/ from a recognized university with five years relevant work experience from a recognized institution OR Master’s degree in relevant subject.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/experience and others updates for the posts.

Monthly Emoluments (Consolidated) ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2022 :

Project Technical Officer-Rs.32,000/-P.M. (Consolidated)

Junior Nurse -Rs. 18000/-P.M.(Consolidated)

Laboratory Technician-Rs.18,000/-P.M. (Consolidated)

Data Entry Operator Grade-B-Rs.18,000/-P.M. (Consolidated)

Click Here For ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2022 PDF





How To Apply ICMR NIIRNCD Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

The eligible candidates can download the application form from the websites of ICMR & NIIRNCD at the links:https://main.icmr.nic.in/career-opportunity and http://niirncd.icmr.org.in/recruitment.php and bring the duly filled application forms along with all essential documents with Recent Passport size photograph as the venue mentioned in the notification.