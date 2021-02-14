ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2021 for Project Assistant, Technician and other @main.icmr.nic.in, Download PDF

Indian Council of Medical Research Jobs 2021 Notification: Indian Council of Medical Research- National Institute of Malaria Research (ICMR NIMR) has invited applications for the Project Assistant, Project Technician and other. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 25 February 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Graduate/Intermediate or12th/High School passed with other additional qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for Indian Council of Medical Research Jobs 2021 Notification.

Candidates willing to apply for Indian Council of Medical Research Jobs 2021 Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.



Notification Details:

Advt. No. Admn/PhaseIII/73/20/2021/01

Dated 10.02.2021

Important Date:

Date of walk-in-interview: 25 February 2021

Vacancy Details:

Project Assistant-03

Project Technician Grade III-02

Project Technician Grade II-02

Project Technician Grade I-02

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification

Project Assistant-Essential Qualifications: Graduate in Life sciences from a recognized university with three years research experience from a recognized institution (or) Masters degree in Life Sciences

Project Technician Grade III-Essential Qualifications: Intermediate or 12th pass in Biological Science subjects plus two years diploma in medical laboratory technology (or) one year diploma in DMLT plus one year experience in Govt. recognized laboratory (or) two years experience in insectary maintenance and conduction of bioassays, data collection in field in a Government Institution or recognized Institute.

Project Technician Grade II-Essential Qualifications: High School or equivalent with five years experience in related field from a Government Institution or recognized institute. Intermediate with science subjects and B.Sc in biological science shall be treated as equivalent to 2 and 3 years experience respectively

Project Technician Grade I-Essential Qualifications: High School or equivalent with one year experience in laboratory work from Government Institution or recognized Institute. Intermediate with science subjects shall be treated as equivalent to 2 years experience.

ICMR NIMR Project Assistant Recruitment Notification: PDF





How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview/personal discussions on the 25 February 2021as mentioned against each post along with the duly filled in the prescribed application form available on the official website.