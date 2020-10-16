ICMR NIN Result 2020 Out for Project Technician/Lab Technician and other @main.icmr.nic.in, Check Interview Schedule

ICMR NIN Result 2020: ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) has declared the result for the posts of Project Technician/Lab Technician/Health Assistant and other on its official website. All those candidates who have applied for these posts can check the list of short listed candidates available on the official website of ICMR NIMR-main.icmr.nic.in.

ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) has also released the Interview Dates for the various Posts on its official website. Candidates who have been shortlisted for these posts should note that they will have to appear for the Online Interview at the dates/schedule for these post. Link for Online Interview will be sent to the respective e-mails of the candidates shortlisted for the Interview. Candidates applied for the above posts can check the Result on the official website. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.



Direct Link of Result for PTO (Senior Technical Assistant) on October 21, 2020



Direct Link of Result for Project Technician III (Lab Technician) on October 21, 2020



Direct Link of Result for Project Technician III (Health Assistant) on October 23, 2020



Direct Link of Result for PTO (Senior Investigator) on October 21, 2020



Direct Link of Result for Project Technician III (X Ray Technician) on October 22, 2020



Direct Link of Result for Lab Technician II (Laboratory Assistant) on October 23,





How to Download: ICMR NIN Result 2020