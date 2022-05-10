ICMR NIV Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Trade Apprentice Post @niv.co.in, Check Eligibility

ICMR NIV has invited online application for the 31 Trade Apprentice on its official website. Check ICMR NIV recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

ICMR NIV Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: ICMR National Institute of Virology (NIV) has invited online applications for 31 Trade Apprentice for various trades including Electrician, Plumber, Mechanic, Programming and System Administration Assistant (PASAA) and others. Interested and eligible persons can apply for these posts online on or before 20 May 2022.

In a bid to apply for ICMR National Institute of Virology (NIV) Recruitment 2022, candidates should have certain educational qualification including ITI Pass from recognized Board/Institution in concerned trade.



Important Dates for ICMR NIV Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 20 May 2022

Vacancy Details for ICMR NIV Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Total Posts-31

Electrician-08

Plumber-02

Mechanic(Refrigerator and Air Condition)-02

Programming and System Administration Assistant (PASAA)-13

Carpenter-02

Mechanic(Motor Vehicle)-02

Information and Communication Technology System Management(ICTSM)-02

Eligibility Criteria for ICMR NIV Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Fresh ITI in concerned Trades.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

ICMR NIV Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:





How to Apply for ICMR NIV Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on apprenticeship training portal i.e. https://www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in/ on or before 20 May 2022. Check the notification link for details in this regards.