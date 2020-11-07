ICMR Recruitment 2020 for 145 Assistant and Scientist Posts, Apply Online @icmr.nic.in

ICMR Recruitment 2020: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Assistant (Group-B Level-6), Scientist ‘E' (Medical), Scientist ‘E' (Non-Medical), Scientist ‘D' (Medical) and Scientist ‘D' (Non-Medical). Eligible and interested can apply for the posts through official website on or before the last date.
Important Dates
- Closing date for online registration & submission of online applications for Assistant Posts- 03 December 2020
- Closing date for online registration & submission of online applications for Assistant Posts - 05 December 2020
- Opening date for availability of admit cards for downloading from PGIMER’s& ICMR’s websites for ICMR Assistant - 21 December 2020
- ICMR Computer Based Test (CBT) - 03 January 2020
ICMR Vacancy Details
- Assistant - 80 Posts
- Scientist ‘ E’ (Medical) - 42 Posts
- Scientist ‘E’ (Non-Medical) - 01 Posts
- Scientist ‘D’ (Medical) - 16 Posts
- Scientist ‘D’ (Non-Medical) - 06 Posts
Salary:
- Scientist ‘ E’ (Medical) and Scientist ‘E’ (Non-Medical) - Rs.1, 23, 100 – Rs.2, 15, 900
- Scientist ‘D’ (Medical) and Scientist ‘D’ (Non-Medical) - Rs. 78,800 – Rs.2,09,200
- Assistant - Level 6 (Rs. 35400-112400/-) in the Pay Matrix (Pre-revised Pay Band-2: Rs. 9300- 34800/-+ Grade PayRs. 4200/-)
Eligibility Criteria for ICMR Assistant and Scientist Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Assistant - Minimum three years Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University/ Institute; and Working Knowledge of Computer (MS Office / Power Point)
- Scientist ‘ E’ (Medical) - MD/MS/DNB or equivalent degree recognized 50 years by MCl/NMC in relevant specialization, as mentioned below, with seven years R&D/ Teaching I Working experience in a Govt. I Public Sector I Private Institutions.
- Scientist ‘D’ - MD/MS/DNB or equivalent degree recognized by MCl/NMC in relevant specialization as mentioned below with five years R&D/ teaching/working experience in a Govt./ Public Sector/Private Institutions OR MBBS degree recognized by MCI I NMC with Ph.D. in relevant specialization as mentioned below and four years R&D /teaching I working experience in a Govt I Public Sector I Private Institutions
- Scientist-D - First Class Post Graduate degree with Ph.D.from a recognized University in any of the preferable subjects mentioned below with four years R&D/ teaching I working experience in a Govt. I Public Sector/Private Institutions.
Age Limit:
- Assistant - 30 Years
- Scientist D: 45 years
- Scientist E: 50 years
Selection Process for ICMR Assistant and Scientist Posts
- Assistant - The written examination for all the posts will be conducted in English language only.
- Scientist - In the first instance, all the candidates who fulfill minimum eligibility in respect of age, educational qualifications and experience (wherever required) shall be shortlisted.
How to Apply for ICMR Recruitment 2020 ?
Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on official website on or before the last date.
ICMR Assistant Recruitment Notification PDF
ICMR Assistant Online Application
ICMR Scientist Recruitment Notification PDF
ICMR Scientist Online Application