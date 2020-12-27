ICMR Recruitment 2020-21 for Scientist B, Research Assistant and other Posts @main.icmr.nic.in, Apply till Jan 08

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Recruitment Notification 2020-21: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has invited applications for the posts of Scientist B, Research Assistant and other. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for ICMR Recruitment 2020-21 on or before 08 January 2021.



Important Date:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 08 January 2021

Vacancy Details:

Scientist-B (Bioinformatics): 02 Posts

Scientist-C (Bioinformatics): 01 Posts

Scientist-B (Statistics): 02

Computer Programmer : 01 Posts

Research Assistant : 01 Posts

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification

Scientist-B (Bioinformatics): 1st class Master’s degree in Bioinformatics or related discipline from a recognized university with 2-year experience in relevant subject. OR 2 nd Class M.Sc. + PhD in Bioinformatics or related Discipline from recognized university with 1-year experience in relevant subject.

Scientist-C (Bioinformatics): 1st class Master’s degree in Bioinformatics or related discipline from a recognized university with 4-year experience. OR 2 nd Class M.Sc. + PhD in Bioinformatics/Computational Biology or related Discipline from recognized university with 4 year experience.

Scientist-B (Statistics): 1st class M. Stats. or 1st class M.A/M. Sc. (Mathematical Statistics/Biostatistics or related Discipline) with 2 year experience. OR 2nd class M.Stats or 2nd Class M.A/M.Sc. (Mathematical Statistics/Biostatistics or related Discipline) + PhD in Statistic or related Discipline with 1 year experience in relevant subject.

Computer Programmer : Master’s degree in Computer Application/Information Technology/Computer Science

from recognized institution/university. OR B.E./B Tech in Computer Engineering/Computer Science/Computer Technology/information Technology from a recognized institution/ university with 2 years of experience in relevant areas of programming or information system in Government/autonomous PSU etc, recognized institutes.

Research Assistant: Graduate in science/relevant subjects from a recognized University with 3 years of work experience from a recognized institution. OR Master Degree in the relevant subject or related Discipline.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Recruitment Notification 2020-21: PDF





How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online with official website- https://projectjobs.icmr.org.in on or before 08 January 2021 along with the essential documents as mentioned in the notification.