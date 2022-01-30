ICMR Recruitment 2022 for DEO, Project Officer and Others @main.icmr.nic.in, Check Application Process

ICMR has invited online application for the Project Scientist and other post on its official website. Check ICMR recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

ICMR Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), New Delhi, an autonomous organization under Dept. of Health Research, M/o H & FW, Govt. of India has invited application for various posts including Project Scientist-III/ Scientist C, DEO, Project Officer and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 07 February 2022 at main.icmr.nic.in.

Notification Details for ICMR Recruitment 2022 Job :

Employment Notification No.Sr.FA/misc-2019 (AI)

Important Dates for ICMR Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 07 February 2022

Vacancy Details for ICMR Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Project Scientist-III/ Scientist C (Non- Medical)-01

Project Scientist-II/ Scientist B (Non- Medical)-01

Scientist B (Non- Medical)-02

Project Officer-01

Project Officer (Technical)-01

Data Entry Operator –Grade C-01



Eligibility Criteria for ICMR Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Project Scientist-III/ Scientist C (Non- Medical)-1st class M.E/ M.Tech in Computer/ Data Science or Related Discipline with 4 Year of experience. Or

2nd class 1st class M.E/ M.Tech with Ph.D in Computer Science/ Data Science or Related Discipline with 4 Year of experience. Or

1st class B.Tech/MCA in Computer Science/ Data Science or Related Discipline with 6 Year of experience.

Project Scientist-II/ Scientist B (Non- Medical)-1st class M.E/ M.Tech in Computer Science/ Data Science or Related Discipline.Or

2nd class 1st class M.E/ M.Tech with Ph.D in Computer Science/Data Science or Related Discipline. Or

1st class B.Tech/MCA in Computer Science/ Data Science or Related Discipline with 2 Year of experience.

Scientist B (Non- Medical)-1st class M.E/ M. Tech in Computer Science/ Data Science or Related

Discipline. Or

2nd class 1st class M.E/ M. Tech with Ph. D in Computer Science/Data Science or Related Discipline. Or

1st class B. Tech/MCA in Computer Science/ Data Science or Related Discipline with 2 Year of experience.

Project Officer-Graduate in any discipline with 5 years’ experience of administration/finance and accounts work.

Project Officer (Technical)-B. Tech in CSE/IT/ECE Or Related Discipline. With 1 year of experience.

Data Entry Operator –Grade C-Bachelor’s degree in Computer Application /IT/Computer Science from recognized institution/university.

Emoluments for ICMR Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Project Scientist-III/ Scientist C (Non- Medical)-Rs. 57660/- per month

Project Scientist-II/ Scientist B (Non- Medical)-Rs. 54300/- per month

Scientist B (Non- Medical)-Rs. 54300/- per month

Project Officer-Rs. 32000/- per month

Project Officer (Technical)-Rs. 32000/- per month

Data Entry Operator –Grade C-01Rs. 31000/- per month

How to Apply for ICMR Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online in prescribed format available on the official website on or before 07 February 2022 upto17:00hours.