ICMR Scientist B Admit Card 2020 to Release Today @icmr.nic.in, Exam on 1 Nov

ICMR Scientist B Admit Card 2020: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh are going to release the admit card of Computer Based Exam for the post of Scientist B (Medical and Non Medical) today i.e. on 20 October on on PGlMER's website at www.pgimer.edu.inand ICMR's website at www.icmr.nic.in.

As per the ICMR Scientist B Recruitment Notification, the exam will be held on 01 November 2020 (Sunday) at various centres across the country.

ICMR Scientist B Admit Card - to release today

ICMR Scientist B Exam Pattern

There will be 80 multiple choice questions (objective type). Each question shall carry one mark and 0.25 marks shall be deducted for each wrong answer. Duration of the CBT shall be 80 minutes.

Out of 80 questions, 20 questions will be related to Biostatistics, Computing skills, General/Scientific Knowledge, Current Affairs including developments in Biomedical Sciences, Common Sense, Analytical Skills, Statistics, General Awareness.

ICMR Scientist Medical Exam will have 60 Questions related to Medical Field while ICMR Scientist Medical Non-Medical Exam will have 60 Questions related to their relevant subject Groups:

Group-I: Biochemistry, Microbiology, Virology, Biotechnology, Molecular Biology, Biology/Bioscience, Zoology, Food and Nutrition.

Group-2: Sociology, Social Work

Group-3: Bio-statistics/Statistics, Bio-informatics

ICMR Scientist B Selection



Candidates who will qualify in the ICMR Scientist B Online Exam will be called for interview which is of 20 Marks.

ICMR Scientist B Result



The result of the online computer based test will be uploaded on the website of ICMR i.e. www.icmr.nic.in possibly on 20 November 2020.

The exam is being conducted to fill 141 vacancies of Scientist-B at ICMR Headquarters, New Delhi and its Institutes/ Centers across India.

ICMR Scientist B Notification