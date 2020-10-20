Study at Home
Search

ICMR Scientist B Admit Card 2020 to Release Today @icmr.nic.in, Exam on 1 Nov

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh are going to release the admit card of Computer Based Exam for the post of Scientist B (Medical and Non Medical) today i.e. on 20 October. Check Details Here

Oct 20, 2020 12:07 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
ICMR Scientist B Admit Card 2020
ICMR Scientist B Admit Card 2020

ICMR Scientist B Admit Card 2020: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh are going to release the admit card of Computer Based Exam for the post of Scientist B (Medical and Non Medical) today i.e. on 20 October on on PGlMER's website at www.pgimer.edu.inand ICMR's website at www.icmr.nic.in.

As per the ICMR Scientist B Recruitment Notification, the exam will be held on 01 November 2020 (Sunday) at various centres across the country.

ICMR Scientist B Admit Card - to release today

ICMR Scientist B Exam Pattern

There will be 80 multiple choice questions (objective type). Each question shall carry one mark and 0.25 marks shall be deducted for each wrong answer. Duration of the CBT shall be 80 minutes.

Out of 80 questions, 20 questions will be related to Biostatistics, Computing skills, General/Scientific Knowledge, Current Affairs including developments in Biomedical Sciences, Common Sense, Analytical Skills, Statistics, General Awareness.

ICMR Scientist Medical Exam will have 60 Questions related to Medical Field while ICMR Scientist Medical Non-Medical Exam will have 60 Questions related to their relevant subject Groups:

  • Group-I: Biochemistry, Microbiology, Virology, Biotechnology, Molecular Biology, Biology/Bioscience, Zoology, Food and Nutrition.
  • Group-2: Sociology, Social Work
  • Group-3: Bio-statistics/Statistics, Bio-informatics

ICMR Scientist B Selection

Candidates who will qualify in the ICMR Scientist B Online Exam will be called for interview which is of 20 Marks.

ICMR Scientist B Result

The result of the online computer based test will be uploaded on the website of ICMR i.e. www.icmr.nic.in possibly on 20 November 2020.

The exam is being conducted to fill 141 vacancies of Scientist-B at ICMR Headquarters, New Delhi and its Institutes/ Centers across India.

ICMR Scientist B Notification

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material