ICMR Recruitment 2020: 141 Vacancies for Scientist Posts Across India, Apply Online icmr.nic.in or pgimer.edu.in

ICMR Recruitment 2020: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Scientist-B against backlog vacancies of SC/ST Category and current year regular vacancies at ICMR Headquarters, New Delhi and its Institutes/ Centers across India.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for ICMR Scientist Recruitment 2020 through online mode on www.pgimer.edu.in and www.icmr.nic.in on or before 02 October 2020.

Important Dates

Opening date for online registration for filling up of online application - 12 September 2020

Closing date for online registration & submission of online applications - 02 October 2020

Opening date for availability of admit cards for downloading from PGIMER’s &ICMR’s websites - 20 October 2020

Date for Computer Based Test (CBT) for 80 Marks - 01 November 2020

Expected date of declaration of result of CBT for shortlisting of candidates for personal discussion - 20 November 2020

ICMR Scientist B Vacancy Details

Scientist B - (Medical / Non-Medical) - 141 Posts

ICMR Scientist B Salary:

Level -10 (Rs.56,100—1,77,500

Eligibility Criteria for ICMR Scientist B Posts

Educational Qualification:

Scientist-B (Medical) - MBBS degree recognized by MCI/NMC

Scientist-B (Non-Medical) - First Class Post Graduate degree from a recognized University in any of the following subjects. OR Second Class Post Graduate with Ph.D degree from a recognized University in any of the following subjects: Biochemistry, Microbiology, Virology, Biotechnology, Molecular Biology, Biology/Bioscience, Zoology, Sociology, Social work, Food & Nutrition, Biostatistics/ Statistics, Bioinformatics

Age Limit:

35 Years

Selection Process for ICMR Scientist B Posts

Selections will be done on merit based on marks obtained in online Computer-Based Test (CBT) and marks obtained in mandatory interview.

How to Apply for ICMR Scientist B Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on official website on or before 02 October 2020.

Application Fee:

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD): Exempted from payment of fee

SC/ST/EWS/Women: Rs. 1500/- plus Transaction Charges as applicable

For all others: Rs. 2000/- plus Transaction Charges as applicable.

ICMR Scientist B Recruitment Notification PDF

Online Application Link