ICMR Recruitment 2020: 141 Vacancies for Scientist Posts Across India, Apply Online icmr.nic.in or pgimer.edu.in

ICMR Recruitment 2020: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Scientist-B against backlog vacancies of SC/ST Category and current year regular vacancies at ICMR Headquarters, New Delhi and its Institutes/ Centers across India.
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for ICMR Scientist Recruitment 2020 through online mode on www.pgimer.edu.in and www.icmr.nic.in on or before 02 October 2020.
Important Dates
- Opening date for online registration for filling up of online application - 12 September 2020
- Closing date for online registration & submission of online applications - 02 October 2020
- Opening date for availability of admit cards for downloading from PGIMER’s &ICMR’s websites - 20 October 2020
- Date for Computer Based Test (CBT) for 80 Marks - 01 November 2020
- Expected date of declaration of result of CBT for shortlisting of candidates for personal discussion - 20 November 2020
ICMR Scientist B Vacancy Details
Scientist B - (Medical / Non-Medical) - 141 Posts
ICMR Scientist B Salary:
Level -10 (Rs.56,100—1,77,500
Eligibility Criteria for ICMR Scientist B Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Scientist-B (Medical) - MBBS degree recognized by MCI/NMC
- Scientist-B (Non-Medical) - First Class Post Graduate degree from a recognized University in any of the following subjects. OR Second Class Post Graduate with Ph.D degree from a recognized University in any of the following subjects: Biochemistry, Microbiology, Virology, Biotechnology, Molecular Biology, Biology/Bioscience, Zoology, Sociology, Social work, Food & Nutrition, Biostatistics/ Statistics, Bioinformatics
Age Limit:
35 Years
Selection Process for ICMR Scientist B Posts
Selections will be done on merit based on marks obtained in online Computer-Based Test (CBT) and marks obtained in mandatory interview.
How to Apply for ICMR Scientist B Recruitment 2020 ?
Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on official website on or before 02 October 2020.
Application Fee:
- Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD): Exempted from payment of fee
- SC/ST/EWS/Women: Rs. 1500/- plus Transaction Charges as applicable
- For all others: Rs. 2000/- plus Transaction Charges as applicable.
ICMR Scientist B Recruitment Notification PDF