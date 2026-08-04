ICSE Class 10 Arts Syllabus 2026-27: Download Syllabus PDF Here

ICSE Class 10th Arts Syllabus 2026-27: The ICSE Class 10th Arts Syllabus 2026-27 is designed to help students build creativity, observation skills and artistic expression through drawing, painting and other practical activities. The syllabus includes topics such as still life drawing, nature drawing, imaginative composition and applied art allowing students to develop both technical and creative skills. Along with the theory based exams students are also assessed through practical coursework and finished artwork that reflects their imagination and use of artistic techniques. Going through the latest syllabus will help students understand the exam pattern, prepare effectively for both the exam and practical assessment and strengthen artistic techniques. Read the article to check the ICSE Class 10th Arts Syllabus 2026-27 and download the free PDF to start your preparation.

ICSE Class 10th Arts: Overview Candidates can check the table given below to know important details about the class 10th Arts exam including the exam duration, total marks and more. ICSE Class 10th Arts: Overview Particular Details Exam Conducting Body Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Class 10 Exam Level School Subject Arts Exam Mode Offline (Pen and Paper Based) Number of Papers Four (Any 2 to be given) Exam Frequency Once a Year Theory Marks 100 Each Internal Assessment Marks 100 Exam Duration 3 Hours (180 Minutes) Language of Exam English Official Website cisce.org Contact Details Phone: 011 29564831 Email: council@cisce.org ICSE Class 10th Arts Syllabus 2026: Paper Details

PAPER 1 (3 hours) Drawing and / or Painting from Still Life: A group of objects which will be artificial or natural and may include such things as cut flowers, fruits, vegetables, a growing plant, as well as domestic or other artificial objects: the group may be drawn or painted. The work can be carried out, if the candidate wishes, in relation to the surroundings or the part of the room in which the group is placed. If the group is painted, the background must be included. PAPER 2 (3 hours) Drawing and / or Painting from Nature: This paper is divided into two separate sections. Candidates may offer either A or B. In both sections, the subject may be interpreted freely, either in a decorative or in a realistic manner. Study of the structure of natural forms: such as a spray or branch, which may include flowers, foliage or fruit, fossils, bones, etc. Candidates are expected to reveal their appreciation of natural growth or structure by means of drawing or painting. A subject will be set for drawing or painting out of doors. There should be evidence of a direct study from nature.

PAPER 3 (3 hours) Original Imaginative Composition: In Colour A paper containing a list of alternative subjects will be given to candidates one week before the examination. The actual composition will be executed in the examination room after a period of not less than 7 days from the distribution of the paper to the candidates; sketches or other notes must not be taken into the examination room. Since this is a test of original work, it would be inappropriate for any form of guidance to be given to candidates other than that printed on the question paper. A variety of themes will be set; these may be given in the form of titles indicating the subject or of specified subjects for inclusion in composition, or in any other form that will stimulate the imagination. Candidates should base their work, if possible, on scenes which they have themselves observed. Any style or technique including that which is traditional in the candidate’s own area may be used.

PAPER 4 (3 hours) Applied Art: Candidates will be required to answer any one question. The object of this paper is to test the ability of candidates in craftwork where the material is restricted to flat paper, ink and/or colour. Questions will be set requiring the design and execution of the following: the page of a book, book cover, or end paper

a notice or pictorial poster

a card such as Christmas card or invitation card, or emblem

a patterned paper for a specific purpose. Several but not all of these alternative subjects will be set, and candidates will be required to select any one of them. There will be an opportunity to make full use of the calligrapher's art withdrawn and painted, penmade or brush-written lettering. Notes (a) Any medium may be used provided that it is suitable for the subject. Painted work must be carried out in a quick-drying medium and must be completely dry before it is dispatched. When acrylic paint is used for examination work, it must be mixed with water. All paints used must be of adequate quality; if coloured crayons or chalk are used, they must have a range and quality comparable with that of paints and must be carefully fixed at the examination centre before the work is sent to the Examiner. Monochrome may be used where permitted by the regulations for each Paper but will not be accepted as satisfying the requirement in respect of colour for Paper 3.

(b) Candidates must use their judgement with regard to (i) the size of a drawing or painting (ii) the proportion of height to width within the space available. In all cases credit will be given to good composition. (c) In each of Papers 1 to 3, the test is of free drawing or painting. Therefore, any mechanical means for the execution of the drawing or painting (such as measuring or ruling) are not allowed. Instruments and tracing papers are allowed for Paper 4, but candidates are advised to restrict their use as far as possible. (d) Where question papers or printed instructions provide for alternative groups, etc., the Supervisor in consultation with an Art Teacher will decide which of these alternatives is to form the subject of the examination, after taking account of local convenience, etc. At centres for candidates from more than one school, both of the alternative subjects in Paper 2 (Plant Drawing) must be provided if they are required by schools or candidates.

(e) Suitable alternative subjects will be provided for the different areas, so far as this may appear desirable. Account will be taken of different climatic conditions in the selection of flower specimens, etc.

(f) The paper supplied for use in the examination room will be about 35cm x 25 cm. Schools or candidates wishing to work on a large scale, not larger than Half-Imperial or Royal (65 cm x 50 cm) or on a different type of tone or paper, will be at liberty to provide their own. Work which is carried out on stiff boards, or which is mounted cannot be accepted. The paper used by candidates must not be less than 35 cm x 25 cm and the work submitted must fill or approximately fill the page. (g) All drawings must be packed flat and not rolled. Half-Imperial and Royal sheets should be folded across the middle, when drawings are too large to enclose in the envelopes provided, it is essential that the information required on the front of the envelope be given and that the envelope itself be packed in the same parcel with the drawings.

(h) Examiners are caused great inconvenience by candidates failing to write their examination number either clearly or correctly, thus making identification difficult. Schools are asked to cooperate by impressing upon candidates that they must write their names on drawings and paintings on the front (top right-hand corner) and also on the back of their assignments. They must not write anything else on the front of the picture. Failure to observe this instruction may result in loss of marks. Direct Link to Download ICSE Class 10 Arts Syllabus PDF ICSE Class 10 Arts Syllabus 2026-27: Award of Marks Candidates must note that total marks obtained out of 100 are to be sent to CISCE by the head of the school. The head of school will be responsible for the online entry of marks on CISCE’s Careers portal by the due date. Check the table given below to know the marks allotted by the subject teacher, external examiner and total marks for assessment.