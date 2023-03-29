ICSE Class 10 Biology Answer Key 2023 and Question Papers, Download PDF

ICSE Class 10 Biology Answer Key 2023: Check the expert-reviewed ICSE Class 10 Biology answer key and question papers in PDF format here. Read this article to check the accuracy of your answers.

ICSE Class 10 Biology Exam 2023 Answer Key

CISCE Board hasn't released any ICSE Biology 2023 answer key or question paper till now. It may take some time for the board to release them. Till then you may refer to this article to check your ICSE Biology answers. The solutions discussed in the below-mentioned ICSE Class 10 Biology Answer Key are reviewed by our experts and faculties from the Biology field.

ICSE Class 10 Biology; Important Highlights

Subject: Biology- SCIENCE Paper 3
Exam Date: 29 March 2023

ICSE Class 10 Biology Paper 2023 Answer Key

Question 1

Select the correct answers to the questions from the given options.

(Do not copy the questions, write the correct answer only).

(i) The sex chromosome in a human ovum is:

(a) X chromosome

(b) Y chromosome

(c) Both X and Y chromosomes

(d) Either X or Y chromosome

Ans: (a) X chromosome

(ii) Which one of the following is the biodegradable waste?

(a) Metal cans

(b) E-Waste

(c) Plastic

(d) Flowers

Ans: (d) Flowers

(iii) The heart sound ‘Dup’ is produced when:

(a) Semilunar valves open

(b) Atrio ventricular valves close

(c) Semilunar valves close

(d) Atrio ventricular valves open

Ans: (c) Semilunar valves close

(iv) Deplasmolysis occurs when a plasmolysed cell is placed in:

(a) Concentrated salt solution

(b) Tap water

(c) Concentrated sugar solution

(d) Hypertonic salt solution

Ans: (b) Tap water

(v) Alpha cells of Pancreas secrete:

(a) Glycogen

(b) Glucose

(c) Glucagon

(d) Insulin

Ans: (c) Glucagon

(vi) Haploid number of chromosomes are found in:

(a) Nephrons

(b) Neurons

(c) Skin cells

(d) Sperms

Ans: (d) Sperms

(vii) The life spam of an RBC is:

(a) 120 days

(b) 220 days

(c) 20 days

(d) 2 weeks

Ans: (a) 120 days

(viii) The statistical study of human population is called:

(a) Mortality

(b) Demography

(c) Natality

(d) Equality

Ans: (b) Demography

(ix) The pale yellow colour of normal human urine is due to the pigment:

(a) Melanin

(b) Anthocyanin

(c) Urochrome

(d) Haemoglobin

Ans: (c) Urochrome

(x) Stimulation of nerves of the sympathetic nervous system:

(a) Accelerates heartbeats

(b) Constricts pupil of eyes

(c) Increase peristalsis

(d) Retards heartbeat

Ans: (a) Accelerates heartbeats

(xi) The site of light reaction in the cells of a green leaf is:

(a) Nucleus

(b) Grana of chloroplast

(c) Cytoplasm

(d) Stroma of chloroplast

Ans: (b) Grana of chloroplast

(xii) The paper used to demonstrate unequal transpiration in a dicot leaf is:

(a) Filter paper

(b) Litmus paper

(c) Starch paper

(d) Cobalt chloride paper

Ans: (d) Cobalt chloride paper

(xiii) Vitreous humour is present between:

(a) Cornea and Iris

(b) Lens and Retina

(c) Iris and Lens

(d) Cornea and Lens

Ans: (b) Lens and Retina

(xiv) Oxygenated blood to liver is supplied by:

(a) Hepatic artery

(b) Hepatic vein

(c) Inferior venacava

(d) Hepatic portal vein

Ans: (a) Hepatic artery

(xv)During the synthesis phase of the cell cycle, more of:

(a) RNA is synthesised

(b) RNA and proteins are synthesised

(c) DNA is synthesised

(d) Glucose is synthesized

Ans: (c) DNA is synthesised

Question 2:

(i) Name the following:

(a) The organelle that forms the aster during cell division. Centrosomes

(b) A genetic disorder in which the blood does not clot. Haemophilia

(c) The permanent stoppage of menstruation in human females around the age of 45 years. Menopause

(d) The openings on the barks of the trees through which transpiration occurs. Lenticels

(e) A gaseous plant hormone which promotes ripening of fruits. Ethylene

(ii) Arrange and rewrite the terms in each group in correct order to be in a logical sequence beginning with the term that is underlined:

(a) Snake, Rabbit, Cabbage. Hawk.

Cabbage, Rabbit, Snake, Hawk

(b) Xylem. Soil water, Cortical cells, Root hair.

Soil water, Root hair, Cortical cells, Xylem

(c) Receptor, Response, Effector, Spinal Cord

Receptor, Spinal cord, Effector, response

(d) Fovea, Lens, Cornea, Conjunctiva.

Conjuctiva, Cornea, Lens, Favea

(e) Testis, Urethra, Sperm duct, Epididymis.

Testis, Epididymis, Sperm duct, Urethra

(iii) Match the items given in column I with most appropriate ones in column II and rewrite the correct matching pairs:







Column I Column II a. Hyposecretion of Thyroxine in adults 1. Diabities insipidus b. Hyposecretion of Insulin 2. Myxedema c. Hypersecretion of Growth hormone in childhood 3. Dwarfism d. Hyposecretion of ADH 4. Gigantism e. Hypersecretion of Thyroxine 5. Diabities melltus 6. Exophthalmic goitre 7. Cretinism

Ans. a-2, b-5, c-4, d-1, e-6

(iv) Choose the odd one out from the following terms and name the category to which the others belong:

(a) Used bandages, Pesticides, Face masks, Syringes.

(b) Dust, Smoke, Carbon monoxide, Effluents

(e) Uterus, Urethra, Urinary bladder, Ureter

(d) Menstrual phase, Telophase, Follicular phase, Luteal phase

(e) Malleus, Incus, Cochlea, Stapes

Ans. (a) Odd: Pesticides, Category: Medical Waste

(b) Odd: Dust, Category: Industrial Air Pollutants

(c) Odd: Uterus, Category: Organs of Urinary System

(d) Odd: Telophase, Category: Stages of Menstrual Cycle

(e) Odd: Cochlea, Category: Bones of Middle Ear

(v)State the exact location of the following structures:

(a) Thyroid gland: visceral compartment of the neck

(b) Dura mater: Outmost meanings of the skull and vertebral column

(c) Amniotic fluid: in the amniotic sac surroundings the fetus

(d) Papillary muscles: in the cavity of the ventricles of the heart.

(e) Islets of Langerhans: pancreas

ICSE Class 10 Biology Marking Scheme 2023

ICSE Class 12 Biology Marking scheme hasn’t been released yet.

ICSE Class 10 Biology Question Paper 2023

Download ICSE Class 10 Biology Question Paper 2023 PDF

ICSE Class 10 Result Date 2023

The ICSE Class 10 board exam results are expected to be announced in May or June 2023 (tentatively). The compartment exams will begin thereafter.

You will be able to check your ICSE Class 10 Results through the following links. Until then, stay tuned.

