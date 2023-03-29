ICSE Class 10 Biology Paper Analysis 2023: Exam Review, Question Paper, Answer Key, Difficulty Level & More

ICSE Class 10 Biology Paper Analysis 2023: The ICSE Class 10 Biology Paper of the Science course was conducted today and marked the end of the 2023 exam session. Find the detailed paper analysis here, along with the question paper PDF and answer key.

ICSE Class 10 Biology Exam Paper Analysis 2023: The 2023 Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exam season concluded today, March 29, with the Class 10 Biology paper. The exam was conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), one of the top education bodies in India. The Science course (Code: 52) in ICSE Class 10 consists of three papers: Physics, Chemistry and Biology, and all three are of equal importance and weightage.

Biology is Paper 3 of the science course and is comparatively easier than physics or chemistry, but it’s no walk in the park either. Many students underestimate biology due to its extensive theoretical portion and intriguing concepts, leading to silly mistakes in the exam. The ICSE Class 10 Biology paper is also known for being lengthy. Moreover, biology being the last exam, some students had already relaxed.

The 2023 Biology Class 10 exam underwent without any hitches today, and students had varying experiences. Evaluate your performance with our expert-prepared exam analysis of the ICSE 10th Biology paper. You can check the level of the paper (moderate, easy or tough) along with the ICSE Class 10 Biology question paper pdf and answer key.

ICSE Class 10 Biology Exam 2023 Key Highlights

Board Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Official website https://cisce.org Class 10 Exam ICSE Subject Biology (Code: 52) Date March 29, 2023 Time 11 AM to 1 PM Difficulty level Moderate

ICSE Class 10 Biology Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme 2023

The ICSE Board Class 10 Biology paper consisted of 80 marks and was two hours long.

The questions in the exam were of different types like MCQs, short answers, and long-answer.

15 minutes were allowed for candidates to read the question paper.

The ICSE Class 10th Biology exam comprised two sections of 40 marks each.

Section A was mandatory, while students were provided with the choice of answering any four questions from Section B.

ICSE Class 10 Biology Paper Review 2023

The question paper of the 2023 ICSE Class 10 Biology was medium in difficulty level, not too challenging nor too easy.

It was well-balanced, with an equal mix of hard, easy and direct questions.

The MCQs in section A were the easiest part of the paper.

The short answer questions were also simple and mostly consisted of direct definitions and straightforward answers.

A few long-answer questions were tricky and required critical thinking but were manageable.

Some students faced difficulty in drawing diagrams and complained about the confusing questions.

As per teachers, the exam wasn’t lengthy if students followed the word limit.

ICSE Class 10 Biology Question Paper 2023

ICSE Class 10 Biology Answer Key 2023

ICSE Class 10 Result Date 2023

ICSE Class 10 board exam results will be declared in May or June 2023 (tentative).

You will be able to check your ICSE Class 10 Results by visiting the following links -

CISCE Board Result 2023

ICSE Class 10 Result 2023

