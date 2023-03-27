ICSE Class 10 Biology Practice Paper 2023 for Last Minute Preparation

ICSE Class 10 Biology Practice Paper 2023: The Class 10th ICSE board Biology paper is going to be held on 29 March 2023. This is the right time to take a look at important practice questions and increase your chances of scoring good marks in the exam. ICSE Class 10 Biology is Paper 3 of the Science course (Code: 52). It’s comparatively easier than Chemistry and Physics, but due to the advanced syllabus of the CISCE board, Biology is much tougher than it appears. Students should take it seriously and study with dedication. An effective way to succeed in biology is by practising important questions before the exam. We have prepared an ICSE Class 10 Biology practice paper consisting of crucial questions for last minute revision before the exam. You can read and download the ICSE Class 10 Biology practice paper 2023 here.

ICSE 10th Biology Practice Questions 2023

MCQs

1. ___is the U-shaped portion of a nephron.

a) PCT

b) DCT

c) Loop of Henle

d) Collecting duct.

2. The process by which intact plants lose water in the form of droplets from leaf margins.

a) Guttaion

b) Transpiration

c) Bleeding

d) Evaporation

3. Movement of molecules of a substance from their higher concentration to lower concentration when they are in direct contact.

a) Diffusion

b) Endosmosis

c) Imbibition

d) Active transport

4. The chromation material is formed of

a) DNA only

b) DNA and Histones

c) Histones only

d) Nucleotides

5. The state of a cell when the cell wall is rigid and stretched by the increase in volume due to the absorption is called

a) Flaccidity

b) Turgidity

c) Capillarity

d) Tonicity

6. Ureter is the connecting link between kidney and

a) Urethra

b) Urinary bladder

c) Sphincter

d) Collecting duct.

7. A blood vessel which has small lumen and thick wall is

a) Capillary

b) Artery

c) Vein

d) Venule

8. A plant is which leaves have thick cuticle is

a) Rose

b) Neem

c) Papaya

d) Banyan

9. Pulse wave is mainly caused by

a) Systole of atria

b) Diastole of atria

c) Systole of the left ventricle

d) Systole of right ventricle

10. Smallest WBCs are-

a) Lymphocytes

b) Monocytes

c) Basophils

d) Neutrophils

Short Answer and Long Answer Questions:

11. A healthy croton plant bearing variegated leaves was kept in a dark cupboard to destarch it, after which it was placed in sunlight for a few hours. One of the leaves was then plucked and an outline of the leaf marking the green and the nongreen regions was drawn . The leaf was then tested for starch.

Using the above information, answer the following question.

i) State the aim of he experiment.

ii) Name the chemical used for testing the presence of starch.

iii) Why is the leaf boiled in water and alcohol before testing for the presence of starch?

iv) What change is seen in the leaf after the starch test.

v) Give two examples of variegated leaves.

12. With reference to the ‘Human eye’ answer the given question.

i) Name the part of retina on which an object is focused for

the clearest vision.

ii) Which structure in the eye is mainly responsible for

a) Change in the size of the pupil.

b) Transmission of impulses from the eye to the brain.

c) Alteration of the shape of the lens.

d) Converting the light rays into electrical impulse.

ii) What is meant by ‘Power of Accomodation of the Eye’?

iv) How can long-sightedness be corrected? Explain briefly with the help of a diagram.

13. State the exact location of the following.

a) Cochlea

b) Arachnoid layer

c) Mitral value

d) Adrenal glands

e) Corpus callosum

14. Give one point of difference between the following on the basis of what is indicated in the brackets.

i) Corpus callosum and corpus luteum (function)

ii) Thyroid gland and Adrenal gland (secretions they produce)

iii) Mitosis and meiosis (number of daughter cells produced)

iv) Micturition and Parturition (Definition)

v) Sensory nerve and motor nerve (direction of impulse carried)

15. A homozygous tall plant (T) bearing red coloured (R) flowers is crossed with a homozygous dwarf (t) plant bearing white flowers.

i) give the genotype and phenotype of the plants of F1 generation.

ii) State the possible combinations of the gametes that can be obtained from the F1 hybrid plant.

iii) Explain Mendel’s law of dominance

iv) Mention the phenotypes of the offsprings obtained in F2 generation.

v) What are the two application of mendel’s laws?

vi) Draw a neat and well labeled diagram of a single Renal tubule.

16. Given below are sets of five terms each. In each case, rewrite the terms in logical sequence.

a) Implantation, Parturition, ovulation , Gestation, Fertilization.

b) Conjunctiva, Retina, Cornea, optic nerve, Lens.

c) Vena cava, Intestinal artery, Hepatic vein, Hepa vein.

d) Photolysis, polymerization, Activation of chlorophyll, photophosphorylation, NADP to NADPH.

e) Xylem vessels, mesophyll cells, stoma, Intercellular space, substomatal space.

17. State the main function of the following.

a) Alpha cells of Pancreas

b) Prostate gland

c) Phloem

d) Pulmonary artery

e) Choroid layer of eye

18. Expand the following abbreviation

i) NADP

ii) ACTH

iii) ODF

iv) GMO

v) PNS

