ICSE Class 10 Biology Previous Year Question Papers (2017 to 2020) Download PDF

ICSE Biology Previous Year Question Papers for Class 10: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has made available the previous year question papers for the 2023 Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) examinations. The next papers if of Biology. It is a core part of the Science (Code: 52) course of the Group II subjects in ICSE Class 10. Biology is Paper 3 of Science, after physics and chemistry. Biology is considered the easiest among science papers due to its interesting topics and heavy theoretical content. However, biology is not to be taken lightly. It may look easy, especially to students with a curiosity towards plants and animals, but for others, the many scientific names, organisms and concepts can go over the head. Plus, you have to write meticulous answers with lucid figures and drawings to fetch top marks.

Biology is the study of living things. It is an essential science that plays a critical role in the medical, pharmaceutical and pathological fields. Biology is a must for anyone wishing to pursue careers in the aforementioned domains. The subject is also important from the point of view of NEET and other medical science entrance exams. As such, it’s necessary to be proficient in Biology, and one of the best ways to achieve that is by solving ICSE Class 10 Biology previous year papers. The board often repeats questions every year, and there’s a big chance one will feature in the 2023 ICSE 10th biology exam. Going through past year's papers also gives an impression of the expected difficulty level and types of questions asked in the ICSE Class 10 Biology paper. You can check here for the ICSE Class 10 Biology question paper from 2017 to 2020 in PDF format for practice and last-minute revision.

ICSE Class 10 Biology Exam 2023

The ICSE Board class 10 Biology exam will be for 80 total marks and two hours duration.

The questions will be of various types like objective, short answer and long answer.

ICSE Biology paper contains two sections of 40 marks: A and B.

Section A will be compulsory for all students. Students will be free to pick any four questions from Section B.

Students will be given 15 minutes before the exam for reading the question paper. Writing answers will be prohibited during this time.

You can Check the ICSE Class 10 Biology Exam Papers from 2017 to 2020 below.

ICSE Class 10 Biology Papers Download from 2017 to 2020

