ICSE Class 10 Biology Question Paper 2023, Download PDF With Solutions

ICSE Class 10 Biology Question Paper 2023: The 2023 Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exams, conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), came to an end today, March 29, with the Class 10 Biology paper, conducted from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Biology is paper 3 of the Science course (Code: 52) in ICSE Class 10 and one of the most important exams for students.

Biology is also subject that requires a strong hold on the fundamentals and good writing skills. Students have to memorise various scientific names and terms, draw diagrams and learn complex concepts related to plants and animals. The ICSE 10th Biology syllabus also features many advanced concepts. Find out the difficulty level of the 2023 ICSE Class 10 Biology exam here and evaluate your performance with the question paper PDF and answer key.

ICSE Class 10 Biology Question Paper 2023

The CISCE board hasn’t released the 2023 Class 10 Biology exam papers online yet, but students can read and download the ICSE Class 10 Biology Question paper 2023 PDF in the following sections.

ICSE Class 10 Biology Paper 2023 Pattern and Type of Questions

The ICSE Board class 10 Biology paper carried 80 marks and duration of two hours.

The questions were of different types like objective, short answer and long-answer types.

15 minutes were provided to students for reading the question paper.

The ICSE Class 10th Biology exam consisted of two Sections (A and B) of 40 marks each.

Section A questions were compulsory but students were allowed to pick any four questions of their choice from Section B.

The MCQ of section A were the most scoring part of the exam.

Overall, the paper was well-balanced and moderate in difficulty level.

ICSE Class 10 Result Date 2023

ICSE Class 10 board exam results will be announced in May or June 2023 (tentative). The compartment exams will begin after the official result for the main exams is declared.

You will be able to check your ICSE Class 10 Results by visiting the following links. Until then, stay tuned.

